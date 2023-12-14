City wants to ramp up DUI enforcement during holiday season, Super Bowl. What you should know

As the new year approaches, the City of Rochester is stepping up its DUI enforcement.

According to proposed legislation for December's city council meeting, Rochester aims to leverage various grants to strengthen the identification and enforcement of DUI offenses in 2024.

If city council passes the legislation, the grants and associated campaigns will take effect immediately.

Someone dies every 52 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) says that "the average drunk driver has driven drunk 80 times before a first arrest, and on any given day, more than 2 million drunk drivers with three or more prior convictions share the roadways with your family."

In New York State, slightly more than 30% of fatal crashes are alcohol-related.

DUI Laws in New York

New York State DUI Laws

New York State DUI Laws

New York State DUI Laws

The 2024 STOP DUI grant will fund overtime details, training, breathalyzer calibration, underage alcohol enforcement, and associated fringe costs for holding drunk drivers accountable.

An additional grant, the 2024 High Visibility Engagement Campaign, will pay police experts to detect drug abuse in drivers.

Enforcement campaigns would ramp up during the following 2023/2024 periods:

Festive Season: 12/13/23 - 1/01/24

Super Bowl: 2/11/24 - 2/19/24

St Patrick's Day: 3/15/24 - 3/17/24

Memorial Day: 5/24/24 - 5/27/24

Summer: 6/6/24 - 09/02/24

The city has received these DUI grants for over ten years, totaling $54,800 in 2024.

Rochester City Council will vote on the legislation on Dec. 19th.

Contact Robert Bell at: rlbell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @byrobbell & Instagram: @byrobbell.

This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: DUI enforcement may be ramped up during holidays, Super Bowl