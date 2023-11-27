City wants to sell now-vacant Ice House property

Nov. 26—The Ice House cometh back on the market.

The former home of Albuquerque's first all-nude strip club, which was bought by the city of Albuquerque in 2006 and turned into a youth center, could soon be up for grabs. The General Services department is recommending that the City Council vote to declare the property "nonessential" to city operations so it can be put up for sale.

The property was appraised at $1.3 million, or more than double the price the city paid for the site. The building at 508 First NW was bought for $500,000.

The club shut down in 2005, according to a 2006 Albuquerque Journal article, and the city bought the Downtown property out of bankruptcy court.

"The city was out to close them (Ice House) forever," said Martin Chávez, who as mayor pushed for the purchase and renovation of the building. A 2009 Journal article said $800,000 in city funds were appropriated to renovate the property.

Chávez recalled the sometimes "humorous" conflicts between the business and the city, including when Ice House investor and exotic dancer "Spanky" bid $350 at a charity auction to have lunch with the mayor. He declined.

Other clashes ensued when the business set up a Fourth of July parade float touting "Miss Nude New Mexico" and painted a racy mural outside the building, depicting caricatures of city officials.

"Every mayor that I've known in my lifetime — which is all of them since '72 — has tried to work on revitalizing Downtown," Chávez said. "It was just an inherent bias against that type of establishment in Downtown Albuquerque."

In the years since, Chávez said, the area around the building has seen massive redevelopment.

John Craig, director of General Services for the city, said the property was originally held by the Department of Family and Community Services before outgrowing the space earlier this year. His department recommended the sale because of a lack of other city programming in the area and the high cost of upgrading the building and bringing it up to code.

The mixed-use property includes about 12,000 square feet of warehouse space, 4,000 square feet of office space and a 16,000-square-foot basement.

Several years after the 2006 purchase, youth center Warehouse 508 — now Warehouse 505 — moved into the building.

Thierry Gonzalez, executive director of Warehouse 505, said the organization grew out of a push for safe spaces for teens after the murder of a 16-year-old girl at the Sunshine Theater in the early 2000s.

"In those years, there was no teenage music venue" that was drug- and alcohol-free, Gonzalez said.

The organization relocated in January, and the building at 508 First has remained vacant since.

"It was an awesome location," Gonzalez said. "We definitely enjoyed it, but at the same time, we were also trying to expand our offerings."

While the 508 First location had ample square footage, Gonzalez said, it was limited to one classroom. The basement, Gonzalez said, was not up to fire code and unusable without a significant investment.

Although Warehouse 505 had to give up its skate park in the move, its new location at 202 Central SE allows for additional offerings, and the ability to lease out spaces to the Boys & Girls Club and a screen-printing business that donates its revenue to the youth center.

Gonzalez said the building at 508 First served the organization well, despite its history.

"The flower that grew out of the mud was Warehouse 508," Gonzalez said. "The amount of kids that came through those doors in the 12 years ... a lot of great stuff came out of that building."