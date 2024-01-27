City warns property tax deadline is approaching

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The deadline to pay property taxes is Wednesday, January 31. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest.

Payment location options include:

Online or by phone at:

elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or (915) 212-0106

With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience fee)

With e-check

By mail at:

City of El Paso Tax Office P.O. Box 2992 El Paso, TX 79999-2992

In person at:

City Tax Office, 221 N. Kansas, Ste. 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor) Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile Bank at Central Appraisal Office, 5801 Trowbridge. Open January 25 through January 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Must have tax bill. Cash, checks, and money orders accepted.

County Tax Office locations:

Ascarate Annex (Main Office) – 301 Manny Martinez, 1 st Floor. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Eastside Annex – 2350 George Dieter Ste. B, Rm 211. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Ysleta Annex – 9521 Socorro, Ste. B4. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Westside Tax Office – 424 Executive Center, Ste. 102. 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Northeast Annex – 4641 Cohen, Ste. B. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Northwest Annex – 435 E. Vinton, Ste. B, Vinton, TX. 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Property tax bills may also be printed by visiting the Tax Office website and selecting “Pay Your Taxes.”

For more information about paying property taxes, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes, call (915) 212-0106, or email citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov.

