City warns public about drug paraphernalia dangers

People are finding drug paraphernalia and used hypodermic needles in public locations around the county, dropped, left in parks and often found in public bathrooms.

“The question was recently raised about what the public should do if they find discarded suspected drug paraphernalia or used hypodermic needles," city manager Keith Baker reported to the city council recently.

Baker recommends citizens call 911 to have an officer respond to their location to help identify items and ensure they are properly handled.

Used needles and other sharps are dangerous to people and pets. If not disposed of safely, they can injure people and spread infections that cause severe health conditions. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the most common infections are Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.

The other most common paraphernalia are glass and metal pipes used to smoke drugs. Also, spoons and caps are used to heat drugs in liquid for injection.

“If the items are needed for a potential criminal prosecution, the officers will seize those items and keep them as evidence," Baker said.

Coldwater Police will provide instructions on how best to dispose of the items if the items have no evidentiary value.

Many believe syringes are used for opioids, but serious methamphetamine users now inject the drug.

In one case last week, Coldwater Police arrested Jennifer Smith, 39, found sleeping in a car outside a closed business. She was arrested on an August warrant for meth possession. Officer found three syringes and five grams of meth in her sweatshirt pocket. Another five grams was located in a tin in her pants.

Smith asked to use the jail bathroom and handed a correction officer a meth-filled syringe. Asked if she possessed more, Smith produced another hidden on her body.

Smith was arrested in August for trespassing at Snyder’s Pearl Street laundry. Officers told her she was under arrest for failure to appear on a prior meth charge as she exited the bathroom.

Smith denied she possessed drugs or paraphernalia. Officers found 20 syringes in her purse and a burnt glass pipe used to smoke meth.

In August at the jail, Smith took a used syringe and empty meth bag from her brasserie. Smith is in jail on a $20,000 bond on a series of felony meth charges and city ordinance violations for paraphernalia.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: City warns public about drug paraphernalia dangers