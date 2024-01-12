City of Washington police renew push to solve several homicides

The City of Washington Police Department is renewing a push to solve several homicides from over the past ten years.

City of Washington Police Department said on Facebook that it continues to investigate the murders of Matthew “Miz” McGlone (October 2014), Marius “Pryce” Chatman (March 2015), Travis Larson (November 2017) and Connor Brock (November 2021).

>> 1 killed, another injured in separate Washington Co. shootings

>> Man found shot dead near Washington Co. park ID’d

>> 1 dead, 1 injured in Washington County shooting

>> Body found in vacant lot in Washington County identified as 18-year-old man

Police say their killers are still at large.

Anyone with information on these cases can contact Washington police at (724) 223-4226. You can also message them on their Facebook page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989 VIDEO: McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts