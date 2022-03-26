City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old mother, child, police say
The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for a missing 14-year-old mother and her child.
Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez, left home with her two-month-old child Jordan Alexander Lopez without permission, according to police.
🚨City Watch🚨
Have you seen these children? pic.twitter.com/BuGIViMbGu
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 26, 2022
Police said they were last seen in the 5000 block of Horseshoe Trail around 9:53 a.m. on March 26.
If you know their whereabouts please call Memphis police at 901-545 –2677.
