City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old mother, child, police say

The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for a missing 14-year-old mother and her child.

Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez, left home with her two-month-old child Jordan Alexander Lopez without permission, according to police.

🚨City Watch🚨

Have you seen these children? pic.twitter.com/BuGIViMbGu — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 26, 2022

Police said they were last seen in the 5000 block of Horseshoe Trail around 9:53 a.m. on March 26.

If you know their whereabouts please call Memphis police at 901-545 –2677.

