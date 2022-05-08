City Watch issued for missing 33-year-old man

The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a missing 33-year-old man.

Police said Robert Rhinehard was last seen in the 1400 block of Pope Street.

Rhinehard drove off from his home in his car after an argument and was threatened by phone to commit suicide, according to MPD.

MPD described his car as a red Cadillac STS.

If seen, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

