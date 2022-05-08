City Watch issued for missing 82-year-old man
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a City Watch for a missing 82-year-old man.
Oscar Lopez was last seen in the 4000 block of Summer Avenue on May 8, MPD said.
Police said Lopez walked away from a family function and has not been seen or heard from since.
Lopez has an early onset Dementia, according to police.
If seen, please contact Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.
