City Watch issued for missing 82-year-old man

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a City Watch for a missing 82-year-old man.

Oscar Lopez was last seen in the 4000 block of Summer Avenue on May 8, MPD said.

Police said Lopez walked away from a family function and has not been seen or heard from since.

Lopez has an early onset Dementia, according to police.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: