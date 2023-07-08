City weighs what to do about troubled 19th Street party place

Jul. 8—A once popular Falls super club has become a neighborhood nuisance in what is already known as a crime-ridden corridor of the city.

And police are comparing the problems they say flow from the property to other such infamous trouble spots as the Highland Avenue Red Room and Niagara Avenue's Paradise Lounge.

The former Topper Super Club is now being used by local promotors as a space to hold parties dubbed "FREAKNIK" and are referred to in flyers as "AFTA HOURS at "The Topper'." The parties start at midnight and promise "Real Ratchet Energy" with music supplied by a pair of disc jockeys.

The most recent trouble erupted just after the city's July 4th celebration, at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Falls Police patrol officers said they were dispatched to a report of a fight with 100 people in a gas station parking lot across from the Topper in the 400 block of 19th Street.

When officers arrived they described a scene of "upwards of 200 people loitering and being extremely loud" in front of the gas station. They also said the crowd of people were blocking traffic on both 19th Street and Ferry Avenue.

Officers said they armed themselves with pepper ball guns and waded into the crowd, attempting to disperse it using "loud verbal commands." When people in the crowd ignored their orders, Falls police requested "mutual aid" and said New York State Park police, New York State troopers, U.S. Border Patrol officers, Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies and police from other nearby jurisdictions responded to the area.

As the various police agencies continued to try to break up the crowd, Falls police said a large group of men and women began arguing in the middle of 19th Street and then multiple women in the group began to fight with each other.

Officers said they ultimately had to use force to stop the fighting and took several people into custody.

"It has been a place of some interest to law enforcement," Mayor Robert Restaino said on Friday.

The property does not have a state liquor license and police said the party promoters deny that they serve liquor at their events. However, evidence from the Wednesday incident shows booze is flowing at the parties.

"Eventually the area did clear out," officers wrote in a report on the incident. "Leaving the street riddled with garbage and empty liquor bottles."

Officers also laid the blame for the trouble directly at the Topper.

"This crowd was in this area due to the Topper holding a party at their establishment," the officers at the scene said. "Patrol on previous occasions have responded to this location regarding the large parties that the Topper holds, where their patrons show no regard for the residents in the area."

Restaino said the city is now assessing how to best deal with the Topper.

"There's a difference between shutting it down right now, and knocking it down for good," the mayor said. "There's a number of things we can try to attack it with. The idea is to pick the most effective way to deal with it."