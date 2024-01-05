City of Welch and McDowell County Commission receive opioid settlement money

Jan. 5—WELCH — Both the City of Welch and the McDowell County Commission have started receiving their shares of opioid lawsuit settlement funds earmarked for helping both the city and county combat the damage caused by drug addiction and its consequences.

The City of Welch was presented a check this week for $81,304.48. Attorney H. Truman Chafin of The Chafin Law Firm presented the check to Mayor Harold McBride.

"It was the first installment and there will be more payments on the way," said attorney Tish Chafin of The Chafin Law Firm. "The rest of the payments will be electronically transferred."

Tish Chafin said determining exactly how much money the city will ultimately receive is difficult because some of the lawsuit's defendants — manufacturers and distributors of opioid pain medications — have filed for bankruptcy. The check presented this week will be the largest one.

A fund called the Qualified Settlement Fund was established by the court, and the court appointed CPA John Jenkins of Charleston to administer it and track the money, Tish Chafin said. Another entity, the West Virginia First Foundation, was established to help manage the opioid settlement funds. Representatives from across the state will form its board of directors.

"It's a board with 11 members," Tish Chafin said. "Six of the members were picked by the different regions around the state."

Gov. Jim Justice will appoint another five board members and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will recommend candidates for the board's executive director, she said.

"This foundation is just getting started and they're considering who will serve on it," Tish Chafin said, adding that the board will schedule payments going forward once the foundation "gets up and running."

The McDowell County Commission received a $2,179,923.27 in the mail before Christmas last year, according to County Administrator Jennifer Wimmer. It is the first payment the county will receive, but Wimmer did not have the figure of the total amount the county will ultimately get.

Each municipality and county receiving settlement funds have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) about how the money will be spent. Truman Chafin said most of the money will be spent by the state on addressing problems inflicted by opioid abuse.

Truman Chafin said that every municipality and county getting opioid settlement will receive 24.5 percent of the money that was allotted to them. The WV First Foundation will manage another 72.5 percent and the remaining 3 percent will be held in an escrow account in case any funds need to be paid back to local governments.

Truman said that the state "should greatly benefit from what they're going to do with all that money."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com