City where Daunte Wright shot to vote on policing changes

  • FILE- In this April 14, 2021, file photo, police shine lights on a demonstrator with raised hands during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on in Brooklyn Center, Minn., over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where a white police officer fatally shot Wright, a Black motorist in April, sparking a week of protests, planned a weekend vote on a resolution calling for major changes to its policing. The resolution backed by Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott would create a new division of unarmed civilian employees to handle traffic violations and another unarmed division to respond to people in crisis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott speaks with mourners before funeral services of Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis. Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where a white police officer fatally shot Wright, a Black motorist in April, sparking a week of protests, planned a weekend vote on a resolution calling for major changes to its policing. The resolution backed by Mayor Elliott would create a new division of unarmed civilian employees to handle traffic violations and another unarmed division to respond to people in crisis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, Pool, FIle)
1 / 2

Daunte Wright Policing

FILE- In this April 14, 2021, file photo, police shine lights on a demonstrator with raised hands during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on in Brooklyn Center, Minn., over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where a white police officer fatally shot Wright, a Black motorist in April, sparking a week of protests, planned a weekend vote on a resolution calling for major changes to its policing. The resolution backed by Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott would create a new division of unarmed civilian employees to handle traffic violations and another unarmed division to respond to people in crisis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
AMY FORLITI
·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April are expected to vote Saturday on a resolution that would put the city on track to major changes to its policing practices.

The resolution, backed by Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota called the proposed changes “an important first move" in changing policing. But several police groups raised concerns, saying parts of the resolution conflict with state law and will put public safety at risk.

The city attorney said in a Friday memo to City Council members that adopting the resolution wouldn't be a final action, but would commit the city to change.

Elliott introduced the resolution last week, less than a month after then-Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, setting off protests in the city. The city’s police chief, who has since stepped down, said at the time he believed Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright during the April 11 stop instead of her handgun. She’s charged with second-degree manslaughter and has also resigned.

Some City Council members in Minneapolis failed last year to overhaul that city's police department in the wake of George Floyd's death, and are mounting another effort this year. The move in Brooklyn Center, an inner-ring suburb of just 30,000 people, echoes some of the ideas in the Minneapolis plan.

On Twitter last week, Elliott called the plan “a common sense approach to public safety” that would make police “not the only option when our community is in need.”

Wright's death came after he was pulled over for what police said was expired tags — the kind of traffic stop that many community members say often unfairly targets people of color. It escalated when, according to police, they realized Wright was wanted on a felony warrant.

The Brooklyn Center resolution would put enforcement of non-moving traffic violations — such as Wright's expired tags — in the hands of unarmed civilians.

It would also create a department of unarmed workers trained to respond to medical and mental health calls, addressing another frequent criticism that 911 calls can end in the death of someone in crisis when confronted by armed officers.

And it would create a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention to oversee efforts on community health and public safety, led by a director with public health expertise.

The resolution would also require more de-escalation efforts by police before using deadly force; ban deadly force in some situations, such as firing on moving cars; and bar arrests or searches of people during non-moving traffic violations, non-felony offenses or warrants.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Law Enforcement Labor Services, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association wrote to the City Council urging them to reject the resolution, saying parts of it conflict with several state statutes. And they said it would be dangerous to have civilians take over certain policing situations, both for the public and the civilian workers, and would likely lead to criminals fleeing.

The resolution is named for Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, a 21-year-old man with autism and mental illness who was fatally shot by officers in June. Officers in that incident were not charged.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Daunte Wright at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Man Gets 6 Years In Prison After Buying Lamborghini With $4 Million COVID Aid

    David Hines, 29, used the money meant to support businesses impacted by the pandemic on the sports car, dating websites and jewelry, authorities said.

  • Lloris reflects on nine years at Tottenham

    Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris talks about his proudest moments with Spurs over his nine seasons at the club, the squad's unity during a turbulent season and more.

  • Pamela Turner's family rallies for justice on anniversary

    Family members and supporters of Pamela Turner, a Black woman who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Houston suburb, rallied for justice in her name Thursday, the second anniversary of her death. Demonstrators joined prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump — who is representing Turner's family and other families of Black people who have died at the hands of police officers — outside the apartment complex in Baytown, Texas, where the shooting happened. Crump invoked Turner's name April 20, the day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Uber launches new anti-racism efforts, hires new inclusive design lead

    Eager to show progress on the pledge to make its platform and business anti-racist, Uber on Friday announced new anti-racism driver and rider campaigns, as well as fresh internal hiring practices, Axios was first to report. Why it matters: Uber is one of the biggest ride hailing companies in the world. Its decisions impact the millions that use the platform, where drivers and riders alike say they have experienced racism.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: George Floyd's death lit a spark within corporations that were pushed — by employees and consumers — to reckon with how their practices perpetuate systemic racism. Last July, Uber laid out 14 commitments to combat racism and support the Black community.One of the features that Uber launched to support Black-owned restaurants was $0 delivery fees. On Friday, Uber reported it fulfilled 3.5 million of those orders for all of 2020. What’s new: Uber started a two-fold pilot program in Brazil this week that involves buying ad space at places like bus stops to drive awareness of in-app training. The ads include examples of language and actions that Uber won't tolerate — taken from real user reports.Uber says next steps will involve adding videos about systemic racism onto the app to 23 million users and partners. The company expects to launch similar initiatives in the U.S. later this year.The company also updated its reporting system to allow drivers and riders to identify specific discriminatory interactions, and enhanced the way it will process those reports.Inside the company: Uber hired its first inclusive design lead, Erica Ellis, who started in March, to oversee the building of features and products that are accessible and usable by as many people as possible.The company also says it changed its hiring strategy to add 2-4 weeks of sourcing time to ensure a "pipeline" of diverse candidates. Uber says it's also started applying the Mansfield Rule, which it piloted in 2019, to certain functions at the company. Yes, but: Companies have often been accused of being performative, and temporarily shifting dollars and attention to communities impacted by large visible acts of systemic racism. “These commitments were made specifically for the Black community but that doesn't mean our anti-racism efforts are limited to the Black community,” Uber spokesperson Lois Van Der Laan told Axios. "We will continue to work hard to fight racism and inequality both within, and outside our company.The big picture: Many companies rushed to show support for the Black community following the murder of Floyd. Expect more updates like this in coming weeks. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican governors learn to navigate the party's anti-trans bills

    Some Republican governors have found themselves at odds with their own party over a record number of bills targeting transgender children.Why it matters: Social conservatives see a winning issue in bills to restrict trans students' participation in sports and access to health care, but the sudden push has met resistance even from some staunch conservatives.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) vetoed a bill to criminalize gender-affirming care for trans kids last month, calling it an "extreme" government overreach. The state's GOP-controlled legislature later overrode his veto.Hutchinson told Axios he was concerned about the harm the bill could cause and also wanted to send a message to his Republican colleagues that they need to get back to a restrained government."This one, it was important to draw the line ... it's the most extreme law in the country," he said. Although he vetoed the health care bill, Hutchinson signed two measures on trans students' participation in sports. The health care legislation "was not theoretical, it was very real, and that's the difference in those two bills," he said.Hutchinson acknowledged that "no one has cited an example of where trans athletes have tried to compete [in the state]" — which has been a liability elsewhere.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) vetoed a bill that would ban K-12 trans students from playing sports on teams that align with their gender identity, saying: "There is no evidence" to suggest fairness in sports is in danger. "To date there has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl attempting to play on a North Dakota girls' team," he said in a veto statement. His office declined to comment further.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) initially opposed a bill in her state to ban trans students from playing women's sports, citing "vague" language and the threat of a lawsuit from the NCAA. She later used executive orders to enact a modified version of the ban.Her initial opposition met with blowback on the right, and "planted some doubts among social conservatives" about her strength as a potential 2024 presidential contender, the N.Y. Times' Jonathan Martin writes. Between the lines: Anti-trans bills are "just an election strategy in general to instill fear in others, whatever that 'other' is," said Dan Zwonitzer, a Republican member of the Wyoming House, who came out as gay several years ago. "That's a great political tactic to help win elections. It just sucks that you're the target."Two freshman Republicans in the state legislature said at the beginning of their session that trans youth in junior high sports are Wyoming's most important issue, Zwonitzer told Axios."Half of us did that awkward look at each other, like, 'where's this coming from?'" he said. "All of a sudden this year, it is seemingly the new battleground issue." The other side: Former Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican whose son is transgender, told Axios that Republicans may be misreading the politics of the issue.“Doing the right thing to support trans youth does not mean that you will be handed a political death sentence," she said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Iran's hard-line judiciary chief registers presidential run

    Iran's judiciary chief, a hard-line cleric linked to mass executions in 1988, registered on Saturday to run in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election next month, a vote that comes as negotiators struggle to resuscitate Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. The cleric, Ebrahim Raisi, is among the more prominent hopefuls — he garnered nearly 16 million votes in the 2017 election. Raisi's close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his popularity — due partly to his televised anti-corruption campaign — could make him a favorite in the election.

  • How Moms & Dads Can Prepare to Face the Fourth Trimester Together

    Here’s the thing about the first months after having a baby: No matter how much people talk about what the postpartum period feels like for a mom or birthing parent, you don’t really understand until you’ve been there. Which leads us to a fundamental flaw in this system we call parenting: Your partner may not […]

  • Trump Wrongly Jailed Him for Murder. Biden’s Still Holding Him.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos U.S. Department of Justice / GettyOn Thursday morning, Omar Ameen appeared, clad in a red jumpsuit and via remote video, in an initial removal hearing to confront some of the most serious charges that a potential deportee can face. The Department of Homeland Security contends that Ameen, an Uber driver and father of four, is in fact a leading member of a feared ISIS hit squad, and that he murdered a police officer in his native Iraq before lying on his refugee application about his terrorist connections in an elaborate plot to gain admission into the United States.The fact that each of those accusations was obliterated in federal court just last month is, to the Department of Homeland Security at least, of little consequence.Ameen’s hearing, conducted remotely, is the latest installment in a three-year saga of a man who sought freedom and safety in the West, only to become the victim of what his legal team calls an attempted frame job by a crooked Iraqi militia leader with an ancestral grudge and financial incentive to lie—and of the Trump administration’s fervent desire to justify ending the nation’s refugee program for good.Now, years after he was first arrested on bogus charges, the 47-year-old is still being held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention on those same charges, facing removal to a country where his chief accuser has vowed to have him executed.“There is just a level of insanity from the government on this case that is just remarkable, given that they’ve pursued a lie and don’t seem to recognize it,” said Rachelle Barbour, Ameen’s federal defender in his now-dismissed extradition case. Barbour likened ICE’s decision to detain Ameen “Trumpian,” part of an institutional legacy of hostility to due process in the immigration system that she had hoped would end with the Biden administration.“We are back doing this again, as if we have not tread all this ground? As if they have learned nothing?” Barbour said. “I totally understood this under Trump. But how are we doing this again? Aren’t they ashamed of themselves?”Ameen grew up, like his parents and grandparents before him, in the village of Rawah in northwestern Iraq. Even before the U.S. invasion and the subsequent civil war, Rawah was a place where grudges lasted for generations, and where guilt-by-blood-association could be enough to threaten your life. Ameen’s own father had been murdered by al Qaeda and his brother had been kidnapped by a Shiite militia, according to his application for refugee status. Fearing increasing threats from enemies of a cousin affiliated with al Qaeda, Ameen left Iraq in 2012.He initially entered Turkey on a tourist visa, then began the refugee application process for himself, his wife Khansaa, and his three young children. Ameen’s application, which like all potential refugees included a thorough background check, was eventually approved, and in November 2014, his family was resettled in the United States—five out of 69,975 people who were admitted that year.The family moved from Utah, the location of their initial resettlement, to Sacramento, joining a growing Iraqi diaspora in northern California. Ameen became an Uber driver and part-time mechanic, and he and Khansaa had a fourth child as they both pursued green cards to obtain permanent resident status in the United States.But on Aug. 15, 2018, their lives were upended. Dozens of FBI agents swarmed the family’s home, and Ameen was arrested on charges of murdering Ihsan Jasim, a former Iraqi police officer, in his hometown of Rawah. The Iraqi government was seeking Ameen’s extradition in order to try him for the murder, a crime witnessed by the victim’s nephew, known in court documents only as “Person Five.”Person Five, according to DOJ filings reviewed by The Daily Beast, alleged that Ameen was a Tom Clancy-esque terrorist mastermind: a member of al Qaeda in Iraq, a close friend of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the commander of a hit squad that had terrorized Rawah for months.Biden Raises Cap on Refugee Admissions After OutrageThe claims were facially ludicrous—not least because Ameen and his family were living in Turkey at the time the murder was allegedly committed. Despite ironclad alibis placing him in another country, Person Five claimed that Ameen had actually left Turkey in the middle of his refugee application process. Ameen then allegedly traversed 600 miles of war-torn Syria and the deserts of Al Anbar, climbed the ranks of an ISIS militia without being spotted by residents of a village he’d lived in since birth, murdered Ihsan Jasim, and then returned to the Turkish coast just in time to be resettled in the United States.Person Five’s accusations did not exist in a vacuum, however. The teenager, who suffered from a self-described “psychological condition,” which he discussed with FBI agents in Iraq, lived in the home of Colonel Abd al-Jabbar Barzan, a leader in a local militia who accepted payments in exchange for furnishing evidence against supposed terrorists—and whose family had feuded with Ameen’s for decades over an alleged dispute that led to Barzan’s family being expelled from the community.At the time of his arrest, Ameen had no idea how specious the evidence against him was—that his accusers were demonstrably crooked, vengeful or simply manipulated, and that credulous U.S. investigators had taken blatantly flawed evidence at face value. All he knew was that the supposed murder took place when he was two countries away.Ameen was so convinced that the charges were a mistake that he didn’t even kiss his family goodbye before being taken into custody.“He’s never been able to hug or kiss them since,” Barbour said.Ameen’s arrest made headlines around the world, with the help of Trump-era Department of Justice press releases that made him out to be a borderline supervillain brought down by the departments of Justice, State, and Homeland Security. The notion of a wanted murderer and ISIS terrorist slipping through the cracks of the refugee admissions process added legitimacy to Trump’s long-held view that allowing refugees—particularly Muslims—into the United States amounted to welcoming a Trojan horse into the country.One month after Ameen’s arrest, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the government was slashing the cap on refugees allowed into the country by a third, to 30,000 people—a decision that Pompeo linked directly to Ameen’s arrest.“This year, we have seen evidence that the system previously in place was defective,” Pompeo said in September 2018. “It allowed a foreign national to slip through who was later discovered to be a member of ISIS, as well as other individuals with criminal backgrounds. The American people must have complete confidence that everyone granted resettlement in our country is thoroughly vetted. The security checks take time, but they’re critical.”It didn’t take much time for Ameen’s public defense team to do their own security checks, however. But despite the obvious holes in the case for Ameen’s extradition to Iraq—where Barzan had vowed to try him for murder himself—the standards for freeing him were higher than a typical criminal trial. It wouldn’t be enough to demonstrate reasonable doubt: Ameen’s legal team would have to legally obliterate (the actual legal term) the government’s case.“We had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did not commit this crime,” Barbour said. “You have to obliterate probable cause, and almost no one has ever been found to obliterate probable cause. And we did.”It took more than two years—and aggressive press coverage of the supposed evidence behind his arrest, led by the New Yorker—but Ameen’s team was able to obtain cellphone records showing that he was in Turkey at the time of Jasim’s murder. In his order declining extradition, Judge Edmund F. Brennan, chief magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, called the defense’s evidence “decisive on the most salient point: Ameen was in Turkey, not Iraq, on the day of the murder.”“Unless there are pending domestic charges on which the government can justify Ameen’s continued detention, it is ordered that Omar Abdulsatar Ameen be immediately released from custody,” Brennan wrote on April 21. “At the time of writing, the court has not been made aware of any such pending charges.”But unbeknownst to Brennan, ICE had filed a “notice to appear” on the day that Ameen was arrested in 2018, charging him with visa fraud for “willfully misrepresenting a material fact” in his refugee application—namely, that he had never been affiliated with a terrorist group or committed a crime overseas. That case was effectively frozen during Ameen’s extradition proceedings, but was unfrozen when Brennan sought to release him.Now, Ameen must fight the same charges he just defeated, or be deported back to Iraq, where his legal team fears he faces almost certain death at the hands of Barzan and his affiliates.In a statement, ICE declared simply that Ameen was charged “based on misrepresentations on applications for admission,” and that he is “in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”The burden of proof is now on the government, and Ameen’s legal team “will be vehemently contesting everything that has been submitted” by the Department of Homeland Security against him, as Siobhan Waldron, Ameen’s immigration attorney, told the immigration judge on Thursday.But immigration proceedings—“death penalty cases in a traffic court setting,” as the head of the immigration judges’ union once quipped—can take months. Ameen’s next hearing won’t be until late July, almost three years to the day since he was arrested on bogus charges.“It just feels like corruption, all the way down,” Barbour said, “and I’m sorry to say that because I was really hoping for more from this administration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Olivia Rodrigo's Soulful Performance of "Drivers License" at the BRITs Gave Us Serious Chills

    Olivia Rodrigo is a very familiar name after her single "Drivers License" went pretty much viral - so much so that Saturday Night Live did a hilarious skit back in February that had even Rodrigo herself impressed. Fast-forward to May, and Rodrigo's performed the chart-topping track at this year's BRIT Awards ceremony, sounding absolutely incredible.

  • Dallas homicide suspect dies after chase, shootout with authorities in Johnson County

    Another suspect and a constable were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

  • The 14 Best Plus-Size Shorts to Get You Through Summer’s Heat in Style

    One of the best parts of summer is getting the chance to step out of your beloved skinny jeans and finally let your legs breathe. While skirts and dresses...

  • 'Foot soldiers' of Birmingham to BLM: 'Keep on keeping on'

    Charles Avery had barely started marching when police arrested him, forced him into a police vehicle and took him to jail for participating in landmark civil rights protests that helped change the nation in 1963. “I had to explain what it was, that it was from Birmingham," said Avery, 76. Veterans of the campaign that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. helped lead to eradicate racial segregation in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago remain firmly in the corner of racial justice now that they're old and gray, with some joining in protests that followed George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police last year and others watching at home on TV.

  • UFC 262 complete ceremonial weigh-in staredown highlight

    UFC 262 complete ceremonial weigh-in staredown highlight

  • DIARY: In Gaza, bombs drop and the conflict again hits home

    On Friday morning, a military airstrike smashed my family's farm in the northern Gaza Strip into a jagged mass of metal and splintered trees. The first Gaza war taught me that while our lush citrus grove might offer some breathing space from the congestion and difficulties of city life, it’s no refuge. A previous Israeli airstrike killed my father, Akram al-Ghoul, on January 3, 2009.

  • Draymond Green cites Russell Westbrook in Steph Curry MVP case

    Russell Westbrook won MVP in 2016-17 despite OKC finishing in sixth place ...

  • IRA killers behind deaths of 500 UK soldiers escaped justice despite veterans facing ‘witch hunt’

    The terrorists behind the killings of more than 500 British soldiers during the Troubles have escaped justice, an analysis of historic murders shows, fueling anger over the continued pursuit of veterans through the courts. A trawl of reported deaths of troops both in Northern Ireland and on the mainland shows that authorities failed to catch or else prosecute the killers in the vast majority of cases. In total, according to The Telegraph’s analysis, the murders of 516 soldiers went unpunished. Police and prosecutors secured convictions in just 71 cases, while in an additional five killings, the convictions were subsequently overturned on appeal. Veterans have repeatedly complained that they are being unfairly pursued through the courts for deaths as long as half a century ago, while terrorist suspects are no longer under scrutiny. Lawyers and politicians have argued that soldiers are currently disproportionately much more likely to face prosecution, not least because the Ministry of Defence (MoD) kept paperwork for all shootings committed by troops sent to Northern Ireland to keep the peace. Last week, two soldiers - known only as Soldier A and Soldier C - walked free from court after they were acquitted of the murder of Joe McCann, an Official IRA commander, who was shot and killed in 1971. Theirs was the first so-called ‘legacy’ trial, although others are in the pipeline.

  • 17 Blonde-Hair Toners to Fight Brassiness In-Between Salon Appointments

    See ya never, orange highlights.

  • Biden to Use $7.4 Billion in Rescue Funds to Hire More Public Health Workers

    The White House announced Thursday that it will use $7.4 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted in March to recruit, hire and train public health workers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for future health threats. “The funding announced today will allow the United States to expand its public health workforce, creating tens of thousands of jobs to support vaccinations, testing, contact tracing, and community outreach, and strengthen America’s future public health infrastructure,” the White House said in a fact sheet about the program. Of the total spending, $4.4 billion will be used to boost staffing at strained state and local public health departments, including funding to hire school nurses to help classrooms reopen. The other $3 billion will go toward a new grant program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at helping health departments hire staff, with grant recipients asked to prioritize recruiting candidates from the communities they serve and from underrepresented backgrounds. Why it matters: “The funds could give a much-needed boost to America’s crumbling public health infrastructure,” The Washington Post’s William Wan writes. Local public health agencies lost almost a quarter of their workers since 2008, he adds, as the CDC’s emergency preparedness budget was cut by 30% since 2003. A report published earlier this month by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health said that the pandemic had highlighted the risks of chronic underfunding of the public health system: “To stand a chance against a threat like COVID-19, the nation needs to sustain higher funding year to year and invest resources in planning, workforce, and infrastructure for years beforehand. Not doing so is akin to hiring firefighters and purchasing hoses and protective equipment amid a five-alarm fire,” the report said. “While it is too soon to calculate with precision, it is likely that the United States might have averted spending much of the trillions of dollars that the COVID-19 pandemic cost if it had invested just a few billion dollars more in public health spending earlier.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Take a Fantastical Journey Into World of Regency Jewels

    Antique jewelry experts Christine Cheng of Simon Teakle Fine Jewelry and Emily Satloff of Larkspur & Hawk share what pieces you would likely see in Regency-era jewelry boxes.

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills’ WR Cole Beasley has ‘Idiocracy’ COVID stance | Opinion

    The wide receiver’s anti-coronavirus shot comments on Twitter expose a different aspect about the health of America.