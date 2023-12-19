All city of Wichita employees are set to receive raises. Not everyone thinks it’s enough

Employees of the city of Wichita are set to receive a year-end raise after the City Council approved across-the-board pay hikes at Tuesday’s meeting.

The adjustments include a 13.27% raise for members of the Wichita Police Department that the council green-lit earlier this month in addition to $5,000 bonuses for officers.

Pay increases for employees of other departments are more modest.

Some hourly employees, including those who are represented by the Service Employee International Union, will receive a 1.5% raise.

Transit workers represented by the Teamsters Union will receive a 2% pay hike.

Both airport police and fire employees and Wichita firefighters are in line for 3% raises.

Part-time and seasonal employees will see a bump of 4%, as will workers who are represented by the Employees’ Council and other exempt and management-level employees. That includes City Council members and the mayor.

In addition to base salary raises, under the new pay agreement, eligible employees across all divisions will receive a 2.5% merit step pay increase for performing satisfactory work.

Esau Freeman, business representative for SEIU local lodge 513, said the 1.5% raises for service employees is “absolutely not” enough.

“We deserve everything that [police have] got because we’ve been short people in every department around the city,” Freeman said.

He requested that the city reopen SEIU’s current contract before the end of the year to award bonuses to service employees. Instead, negotiations on a new contract will begin early next year, City Manager Robert Layton told the council.

“We are entering into negotiations with SEIU in 2024 for a contract that would begin in 2025,” Layton said. “Normally, that process would start in the summer. Because of their request and concerns that they expressed, we’re going to start that process in January.”

Layton is the only city employee who does not receive a raise under the proposal approved Tuesday. Adjustments to his contract will be voted on separately by the City Council; a date has not been set for that to be taken up, city spokesperson Megan Lovely said.