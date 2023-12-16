City-wide 20mph speed limit gains public support

The reduced speed limit would be in place throughout Ely

A proposed 20mph city-wide speed limit has received support from residents.

Cambridgeshire County Council is considering introducing the lower limit at the request of the City of Ely Council.

A public consultation found 122 people wrote to the council in support but there were 65 objections.

The county council said the change could lower the chance of crashes and improve air quality.

Cambridgeshire County Council asked for public opinion into reducing Ely's speed limit

The authority said: "Lower speeds could lessen the likelihood of traffic collisions occurring and if they were to occur, could lessen the impact to victims."

It would also "make the environment more conducive to alternative, sustainable or active travel modes" and improve "air quality and the wider environment".

The report, found those in favour, said: "I fully support [the 20mph-zone] on the grounds of increased safety for all road users, including pedestrians and particularly children."

Another said: "As a cyclist and pedestrian I have been subject to abuse from drivers.

"The scheme has potential to make Ely safer and a more pleasant community and would benefit the environment, encouraging residents to adopt active sustainable travel."

Those that objected said: "[It is] not necessary except outside a school.

"There are no accident black spots."

Another added it will "put many people off from coming to Ely".

Officers at the county council said it was possible drivers could become frustrated but said there was insufficient evidence to suggest this would cause more accidents.

The proposals are due to be considered by Ely councillors on 20 December.

