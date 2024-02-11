City-wide manhunt for suspect on crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is warning the public about a suspect on the run, who they say is responsible for multiple violent crimes across the city.

Police say the man is wearing all-black clothing, a black ski mask, and purple shoes. He is believed to be occupying a stolen white 2016 Dodge Charger with a Tennessee tag reading BPT-4410 that was taken during a carjacking at the Aldi located at 2765 South Perkins Road.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive regarding a carjacking just after 10 a.m. Sunday. A blue Nissan Maxima was taken during the incident.

Police say the suspect is also connected to a shooting at 3834 East Shelby Drive, where one man was killed Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of East Shelby Drive at 10:24 a.m. Sunday. A victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two women were shot and a young boy was bit by a dog at 3575 Commerce Circle.

MPD has reason to believe the suspect is responsible for an incident at 3539 Pilot Drive, where shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

It was previously reported by MPD that seven people were injured after a shooting at 3575 Commerce Circle. Police later corrected that number, saying two women were injured in the shooting, and a juvenile was bit by a dog.

Detectives and officers citywide are actively investigating the incidents and working to locate the suspect.

Police warn that if you see the suspect or his vehicle, immediately call 911.

If you have information regarding any of these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

