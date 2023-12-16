City Winery Nashville property sold for $21 million

Popular venue and event space City Winery’s downtown property has been sold for $21 Million. Local real estate investors, Byran Fort and Taylor Prestion purchased the 1.56-acre Pie Town property.

City Winery Nashville LLC originally purchased the venue in 2012 for $2.6 million. The downtown property is located at 600 Middleton St. near SoBro and sits adjacent to the Nashville Rescue Mission site.

The venue has played host to a variety of musicians and events such as the CMT Next Women of Country. Events and concerts are still listed on the website for the 2024 season. The Nashville Post first reported the sale.

Rissi Palmer (L) and Miko Marks perform on stage at City Winery Nashville on May 18, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jazz aficionado and philanthropist Michal Dorf founded City Winery in New York in 2008 wanting to curate a space that delivered “a unique culinary and culture experience to urban wine enthusiast.”

While newer plans have yet to be announced, Dorf mentioned the sale in a social media post and said it would allow City Winery to expand and grow.

"We did a 3.5 year lease and will be looking for a new and improved location," Dorf's post said.

City Winery Nashville opened at the Middleton Street address in 2014 as the venue's fourth location. Since then, locations have opened in Boston, Atlanta, Pennsylvania and St. Louis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: City Winery Nashville's downtown property sold for $21 million