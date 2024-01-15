City of Winter Park to break ground on MLK day

City officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony where a life-size Dr. King statue will be erected at Denning Drive and Morse Boulevard.

The ceremony takes place on MLK day at 9:15 a.m. and will present the groundbreaking installation to the park.

In a recent press release statement, “Ripple” was influenced by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings.

Read: City of Winter Park to break ground for new Dr. King statue

Andrew Luy, the sculpture artist, said, “Just as a single drop of water creates multiple expanding waves, so too does Dr. King’s influence.”

Dr. King will be standing in the middle of the installation on a circular black granite plinth facing the park.

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

Parking for the groundbreaking ceremony is available across Denning Drive at Valencia College near the intersection of Denning Drive and Morse Boulevard.

After the groundbreaking, the community is invited to attend the city’s 22nd Annual Unity Heritage Festival at Shady Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read: Martin Luther King Day: What’s open, closed on the federal holiday?

Winter Park city officials and community leaders will also join the celebration.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.