City woman arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charge after 2020 crash

WORCESTER — A city woman was arraigned on a vehicular homicide charge Thursday in connection with a 2020 crash authorities say led to a city man’s death after more than a year in the hospital.

Kathryn Quinn, 48, was released on personal recognizance, court records show, following her arraignment in Central District Court.

Police allege in court records that Quinn struck a 58-year-old city man after driving her Cadillac up onto a sidewalk near 273 Lincoln St. around 11:30 p.m. July 30, 2020.

Quinn allegedly struck the man — as well as another who tried to jump out of the way — along with two parking meters and a “no parking” sign after crossing the double line and hitting the sidewalk on the opposite direction of travel.

The 58-year-old victim, identified in court records as Timothy K. Gain, was hospitalized for 463 days following the crash, police said. He died Nov. 5, 2021, police wrote, and Worcester officers received his cause of death — blunt force trauma to the head — on Feb. 5.

Quinn fled the scene following the crash, police said, and officers were able to track the Cadillac involved to her address at 42 Uxbridge St. a short time later.

Police said video footage obtained from a building adjacent to the address shows Quinn exiting the driver’s side of the Cadillac and checking out damage to the vehicle before heading into her apartment.

Quinn was charged in 2020 with driving to endanger, unlicensed driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving on a sidewalk and a marked-lanes violation. That case remains open.

Asked for comment in a phone call Thursday, Quinn’s lawyer, Michael Erlich, said Quinn is “extremely distraught” by the man’s death.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester's Kathryn Quinn arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charge after 2020 crash