City woman arrested in 2021 assault complaint

Dec. 27—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was served a warrant Tuesday stemming from an investigation of an assault complaint in May 2021, according to Cumberland Police.

Carla Jean Redinger was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of scond-degree assault, burglary in the first-degree and reckless endangerment in connection with a May 19, 2021, complaint.

Police said Redinger, 48, allegedly assaulted a City View Terrace man during a dispute over a child's play.

The defendant is awaiting trial after being granted pre-trial release Tuesday by a district court commissioner.