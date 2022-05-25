City woman arrested in Grand Avenue assault complaint
May 25—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested Tuesday during investigation of an assault complaint in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
Janice Lynn Lease, 62, was taken into custody on second-degree assault charges before she was released on her personal recognizance at the direction of a district court commissioner.
Police said the arrest was made during investigation that included observation of apparently minor injuries to the victims.