City woman charged in disturbance complaint

May 19—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was taken into custody during investigation of a disturbance complaint early Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of Charles Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Crystal Nicole Rymer, 30, was charged with second-degree assault before being released later in the day after posting bond of $1,000 stipulated by a district court commissioner.

The female victim apparently did not seek medical treatment stemming from the 12:30 a.m. incident.