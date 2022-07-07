City woman cited for allegedly harboring juvenile runaway

Jul. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city woman has been charged with interfering with a Cumberland Police investigation concerning a runaway juvenile.

Stephanie Holtman, 39, was issued a criminal summons charging her with obstructing and hindering a police investigation and contributing to the condition of a minor. She is now awaiting trial in district court.

Police said the investigation involved a July 2 complaint concerning a missing juvenile at an unspecified location in the city.