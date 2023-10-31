City of Wooster seeks utility aggregation as part of Nov. 7 ballot vote

WOOSTER − The City of Wooster, in partnership with the Ohio Municipal League, is placing utility aggregation on the Nov. 7 ballot. There will be two questions on the ballot, one for electric aggregation and one for gas aggregation.

If the issues pass, all eligible residents are automatically enrolled in the aggregation program; those residents who do not want to participate are allowed to opt-out. By returning the opt-out form by the due date, which is included in a letter that is mailed to all eligible residents, residents can choose not to be enrolled in the aggregation program.

Residents who do not return an opt-out form will automatically be enrolled in the aggregation program. If, down the road, you do not wish to participate in the program, you can opt-out at that time. This issue does not affect customers of Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative.

City official supports issue

Wooster Director of Administration Joel Montgomery believes it is in the best interest of Wooster residents to support these issues in order to save on rising utility costs.

“We are recommending that residents vote yes on these issues, and provide an option for all residents to save on the rising utility costs,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery explained the proposals would allow the City of Wooster to use its energy consultant, Palmer Energy, to negotiate and purchase electricity and natural gas as an aggregated buying group to obtain a discounted price.

What the actual savings will be depends on what contracts can be secured and what happens with energy prices. The goal is to beat the regular utility rate charged to individual households.

Ohio law allows communities to form aggregated buying groups to purchase electric and gas generation on behalf of our citizens. By bringing citizens together, the aggregation gains group buying power and typically can negotiate a better price with the supplier than each aggregation group member could have negotiated individually.

Understanding what aggregation is

Governmental aggregation is an easy and effective way for a large group of consumers to save money on their electric bills. The governmental aggregator chooses the electric generation supplier for all of the customer- members in its group.

On Election Day, the Wooster community will have the issue of electric aggregation on the ballot. By voting for electric aggregation, you will allow your locally elected officials to purchase electric generation at a discounted rate for your community.

If passed, all eligible residents and small businesses in the community will be enrolled and will begin receiving the discounted generation pricing under the program. Residents do not need to do anything to join the program. However, anyone who does not want to participate in the program can easily opt out by returning a form, which will be mailed to all eligible members.

Aggregation is designed so it is easy for residents to save money on their electric bills. If you do not return the opt-out form postmarked by the due date, you will be included in the community’s governmental aggregation program and will begin receiving competitively priced electricity from the community’s competitive electric generation supplier.

Residents may opt out of the program at any time.

They can stay with their current electric utility, which will continue to supply your electricity as it always has, or they can shop for an alternative generation supplier. A list of competitive electric suppliers certified by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and their current prices is available by calling 1-800-686-PUCO (1-800-686-7826).

The local electric utility will be responsible for the delivery of power to your home or business. Since your local electric utility still owns the wires and poles that deliver power to you, it will continue to read your meter and restore power after an outage.

