City worker finds man dead in Springfield sewer

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a sewer in Springfield.

On Wednesday, a City of Springfield Sewage Department employee was doing routine checks on sewage and rainwater lines when he found a man lying face down at the bottom of the sewage line, according to a Springfield Police incident report.

>> Man found dead on Ohio train tracks; Ohio AG asking for help identifying him

The man was found in the line near the 2000 block of Sturgeon Street, which was last checked on Dec. 19.

It was determined the man was dead and he was taken to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

We’re working to learn how the man died and whether police think this is a criminal case.