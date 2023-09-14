City worker killed in Richmond park

TechCrunch

Hotel and casino giant Caesars Entertainment said Thursday that hackers stole a huge trove of customer data in a recent cyberattack, confirming recent media reports. Caesars said in an 8-K notice with federal regulators filed before markets opened on Thursday that hackers stole a copy of the company's loyalty program database, which includes driver license numbers and Social Security numbers for a "significant number of members." "We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result," Caesars said in the SEC filing, implying that the company had paid a ransom as reported.