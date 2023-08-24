City of Worthington starts budgeting process for 2024

Aug. 24—WORTHINGTON — The city of Worthington has embarked on its annual preliminary budgeting process, and while no decisions have been made and many variables are not yet available, the preliminary budget for 2024 is estimated at $7.49 million — representing a 14.21% tax levy increase from the 2023 budget.

That may seem like a significant increase, but the final levy increase is likely to be smaller. In Minnesota cities, preliminary "not to exceed" levies must be set by the end of September, representing the maximum amount a city can levy. After that, cities generally attempt to trim their budgets further, so the final levy increase is smaller.

For example, Worthington's preliminary levy set in September 2022 for the 2023 budget year was a 21.53% increase over the previous year, but its final levy increase, after city staff worked together to cut costs, was 15.44%.

Several factors have impacted the city's projected 2024 budget, said Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson at a special meeting of the Worthington City Council Monday. One was a large increase in Local Government Aid from the state of Minnesota, for a total of $4.1 million — up more than $540,000 from the 2023 allotment. Another one-time influx of $605,545 in the form of Public Safety Aid will also be coming to Worthington, designated for use in law enforcement and emergency services.

There are also factors dragging costs up for the city, including increases in health insurance costs, which are currently estimated to rise 12% in 2024, after a previous increase of 31% the previous year. Given the price hikes, quotes from additional health insurance providers are being sought and will be available in early October, Robinson indicated.

Changes to the Center for Active Living operations could also impact the city, which has contracted with the YMCA to operate the facility. Staff has recommended the city end its contract with the Y and take on the CAL as a city operation, hiring its manager as a city employee.

Insurance costs for the city will likely increase, Robinson said, primarily as a result of inflation. Because inflation increases the value of the city's assets, such as vehicles, buildings and equipment, that means insurance coverage must be increased as well. As a result, the city was advised to factor in a 15% increase in insurance costs for 2024.

A large addition in the Improvement Construction Fund, used for street maintenance, an update for Skate Park equipment and new restrooms at the Centennial softball field will also add costs for the city — increases of $400,000, $130,000 and $200,000, respectively.

After Robinson explained some of the outside factors and large projects influencing the planned 2024 budget, the council began hearing presentations from specific departments and organizations.

Todd Wietzema, Public Works director, spoke about his department's budgets, which cover paved streets, ice and snow removal, signs and signals, spring cleanup, lake improvement and special days and events. All together, not including personnel services, those costs went from $188,525 to $198,175, for an increase of about 4.85%. Snow removal costs increased, as did costs for special days and events, specifically for repairing and replacing some of the city's special events tables.

Snow removal costs in particular soared over the past winter, but because the city saves and rolls over its snow removal funds in dry years, it had reserves for the exceptionally snowy winter. Those costs can be high. The city spent more than $25,000 on cleaning up a single snowfall over two days, Wietzema said.

Wietzema also oversees Park and Recreation budgets, including recreation programs, swimming beaches/splash pad, ball fields, soccer complex/golf course greens, park areas, Olson Park campground, the 10th Street Pavilion and tree maintenance. In those areas, the budget went from $424,850 in 2023 to a projected $440,225, for about a 3.85% increase.

"These budgets did not include any really notable large increases, just inflationary things here and there," Wietzema indicated in his report.

The council also examined the budget for the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center and the city's finance department, as well as its administration and city council. In addition, the council heard about the clerk/elections budget, which will include the costs of three elections in 2024.

The council is set to pre-certify its budget at its Sept. 11 meeting.