A city wrestled down an addiction crisis. Then came COVID-19

  • Larrecsa Cox, who leads the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from the next one, peers around a stairwell while walking through an abandoned home frequented by people struggling with addiction, in Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, March 18, 2021. As the COVID pandemic killed more than a half-million Americans, it also quietly worsened what was before it the country's greatest public health crisis: addiction and despair. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Larrecsa Cox, who leads the Quick Response Team, demonstrates to Yvonne Ash outside her home in Branchland, W.Va., Monday, March 15, 2021, how to administer the overdose reversal medication naloxone, just days after her son overdosed. Ash found her 33-year-old son, Steven, slumped among the piles of used tires behind the shop his family has owned for generations. Pleading and crying, she had thrown water on him because she couldn't think of anything else to do. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Steven Ash, 33, works at the tire shop his family owns in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, and where he overdosed just days before. Ash was 19 when he took his first OxyContin pill and his life spiraled after that. The last year has been particularly brutal. He took more drugs to numb the pain, but it made things worse, a vicious cycle, he said, but he isn't sure how to escape it. He knows he's putting his mother through hell. "I fight with myself every day. It's like I've got two devils on one shoulder and an angel on the other," he said. "Who is going to win today?" (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Yvonne Ash carries back to her house a CPR kit and a supply of the overdose reversal medication naloxone after a visit from the Quick Response team, which visits everyone who overdoses to offer help, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Branchland, W.Va., just days after Ash's son overdosed, "We need help," Ash said. People have been dying all around her. Her nephew. Her neighbors. Then, almost her son. "People I've known all my life since I was born, it takes both hands count them," she said. "In the last six months, they're gone." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A man walks through a hail storm as the Quick Response Team's vehicle drives to visit another client who recently overdosed, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Huntington was once ground-zero for this epidemic. Several years ago, they formed the team that within days visits everyone who overdoses to try to pull them back from the brink. It was a hard-fought battle, but it worked. The county's overdose rate plummeted. They wrestled down an HIV cluster. They finally felt hope. Then the pandemic arrived and it undid much of their effort: overdoses shot up again, so did HIV diagnoses. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Sue Howland, right, and Larrecsa Cox, left, members of the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from the next one, help Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, count her medications at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Thompson called that morning to say she needed help. With preexisting conditions that make her especially vulnerable to COVID, she'd been terrified she'd get the virus and die, and so she's drank more these months than she ever has before. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Sue Howland, right, a member of the Quick Response Team which visits everyone who overdoses to offer help, checks in on Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. "In a way I feel empty, there's nobody here to talk to," Thompson said. "I drink to escape. I try to get away from feeling." Howland crouched next to her. "We just need to get you back on the right path," she said. They told her they'd be back the next day, and that they love her. "Who could love me?" (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Larrecsa Cox, foreground, and Sue Howland with the Quick Response Team, walk past addiction-themed graffiti near a tent encampment along the river looking to check-in with a client who recently overdosed in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 88,000 people died of drug overdoses in the 12 months ending in August 2020, the latest figures available. That represents the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Larrecsa Cox, who leads the Quick Response Team that tries to track down everyone who overdoses to offer help, arrives in a neighborhood to visit a client who recently overdosed in Huntington, W.Va., Friday, March 19, 2021. The team was born amid a horrific crescendo of America's addiction epidemic: On the afternoon of August 15, 2016, 28 people overdosed in four hours in Huntington. Almost everyone who overdosed that afternoon was saved, but no one was offered help navigating the bewildering treatment system. One of them, a 21-year-old woman, overdosed again 41 days later. That time she died. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Quick Response Team member pastor Fred McCarty, prays with a young man who recently overdosed as they visit him at his home in Barboursville, W.Va., Thursday, March 18, 2021. McCarty is one of the faith leaders who ride with the team. When they reach people who overdosed, he asks if they'd like him to pray with them, and usually they say yes. On his keychain he carries the coin he got in 1985, when he finished treatment for his own alcohol addiction. It says "one day at a time," and it's worn down from rubbing his finger across it for more than 30 years. "Recovery is about sharing your strengths and hopes with others," he said. "Our hope is that a lightbulb will come on. And they'll say, if you can do it, I can do it." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A banner decorated with the image of Jesus hangs outside a home as a mail carrier walks down the street in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. This beleaguered city offered a glimmer of hope to a nation impotent to contain its decades-long addiction catastrophe killing by the tens of thousands. The federal government honored Huntington as a model city to emulate. They won awards for this work. Other places came to study their success. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Sue Howland, center, walks down a street to check on someone who overdosed days before with fellow members of the the Quick Response Team, from left, pastor Virgil Johnson, Sgt. Greg Moore and Larrecsa Cox, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Howland, the 62-year-old peer recovery coach, nearly drank herself to death. She's been sober now for 10 years. "We're going to love them until they learn to love themselves," said Howland of the people she tries to help. "We're going to love them back to life." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Joshua Messer, 29, shows off a tattoo he got in prison, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, while staying at his aunt's house just days after overdosing in Huntington, W.Va. Messer spent nine years in prison for an addiction-fueled burglary he barely remembers committing. In prison, he got 2020 tattooed on his chest because that was the year he was to be released, and supposed to be the year he was to be reborn. He'd gotten a job as a cook at a restaurant and won employee of the month but Messer said the pandemic created a "circle of nothing," that drove him and other people he knows to using more drugs. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Joshua Messer, 29, sits on the front stoop of his aunt's house where he is currently staying days after overdosing Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Messer was a high school basketball star, heading to college on a scholarship. He still brags that he was such a star athlete he once met the governor. But addiction took hold, to alcohol and pills. "I let my family down, now I'm trying to get it back together. I look at some people and it's sad how they look," he said. "I'm starting to look like that. I'm not better than other people. But I'm better than letting something take control of my life. I feel like I should be better than this." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Ashley Ellis, 34, shows a tattoo of a handwritten note from her fiancé, Brandon Williams, on her arm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Ellis started using drugs in college and has tried many times to stop using. She met the love of her life, Williams, when they were both in recovery. "He had the most beautiful soul of anyone I've ever known," she said. But shortly after their child was born, they both relapsed. Williams died of an overdose. Now she's determined to remain in recovery. "I think losing Brandon has been, quite possibly, what's going to save my life." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A police patrol vehicle sits along a stretch of railroad tracks in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Huntington was once a thriving industrial town of almost 100,000 people. It sits at the corner of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, and the railroad tracks through town used to rumble all day from trains packed with coal. Then the coal industry collapsed, and the trains don't come so much anymore. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • The message "RIP Debo" is spray painted on the apartment door that had been the home of 41-year-old Debbie Barnette, a mother of three, in Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, March 18, 2021. Barnette, bold and headstrong, had struggled with addiction all her life. She overdosed many times and developed the infections that often follow injection drug use. By the time she sought treatment, the infection in her heart was too far gone to save. Lying in a hospice bed, her sister, Lesa, had to tell her she was dying. Debbie asked her why. "The drugs got you, babe," Lesa remembers saying. "They got you." The only peace Lesa has is that now she's finally free. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Jeff Carter, left, becomes emotional as he remembers his daughter, Kayla, while sitting outside his home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Milton, W.Va. Kayla grew up in a small town 20 miles from Huntington, in a house with a swimming pool in the backyard. She was the middle child of three daughters. Kayla had a brilliant mind for math and loved the stars. Her family always thought she'd grow up to work for NASA. Instead, she was addicted to opioids by the time she turned 20. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Jeff and Lola Carter stand with their daughter, Amanda, and a framed photo of Kayla, their daughter who struggled with drug addiction, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at their home in Milton, W.Va. Kayla was hospitalized in June with endocarditis, a heart infection common among injection drug users. It seemed like she was suddenly determined to live. In October, her mother couldn't reach her one Friday. She went to her apartment, and found her dead on her bathroom floor. They are still waiting for the medical examiner's report, but her father would rather never see it. It brings him comfort to think she died from a complication from her surgeries, and not that she relapsed and overdosed. Either way, the drugs killed her, he said. "The only thing about any of it gives me any relief at all," he says, "is knowing we're not the only ones." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A blue light illuminates the bathroom in the Cookie Carnival laundromat to make it harder for drug users to find a vein in Huntington, W.Va, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The laundromat was among several local businesses to install blue lights at the height of the city's opioid crisis, when they would often find syringes left behind by drug users. "It was the only thing we could think of to do to help," said manager Misti Mann-France. "And it has helped tremendously." She said people have overdosed several times in the parking lot of their business. "I wish there was a solution to the bigger problem," she said. "There are so many out there on drugs, and it's sad, it really is." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Larrecsa Cox, right, who leads the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from the next one, talks with paramedics at an overdose call in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The formation of the team helped bring down the county's overdose rate. Then the pandemic arrived, and Cox watched it undo much of their effort: overdoses shot up again, so did HIV diagnoses. "I can't believe we've lost all these people. But sometimes, you just have to focus on the living," she said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Larrecsa Cox, who leads the Quick Response Team, sits in her car with a list of people to visit after giving a man on the street a supply of the overdose reversal medication naloxone to carry on him in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The team tries to track down everyone who overdosed, searching for them in abandoned houses and tent encampments on the river, at half-million-dollar homes on the golf course, out on the rural roads that wind toward the mountains. If the people they find are ready for treatment, they get them there. If they aren't, they try to help them survive in the meantime. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Larrecsa Cox, who leads the Quick Response Team which visits everyone who overdoses to offer help, knocks on the door of a home that suffered tree damage from a recent storm as she checks on a client in Huntington, W.Va., Friday, March 19, 2021. The pandemic proved the perfect storm for those already in the shadows: it drove them further into isolation, economic fragility and fear while at the same time upending the treatment and support systems that might save them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Sarah Kelly, right, is embraced by Sue Howland, with the Quick Response Team, after Howland presented her with a coin marking Kelly's one-year anniversary in recovery, outside her home in Guyandotte, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. After struggling with opioid addiction most of her life, Kelly white-knuckled her way through the pandemic. "I didn't know where to stop and pick up the pieces. It felt like the task was too overwhelming to get out of the mess I made," she said. "How do you come back from this?" But she did, and it feels to her like a miracle. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Steven Ash, 33, stands for a portrait while working at the tire shop his family owns and where he overdosed just days before in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Ash was 19 when he took his first OxyContin pill and his life unraveled after that, cycling through jails, he said. The last year has been particularly brutal. His cousin died from an overdose in somebody's backyard. He has a friend in the hospital in her 20s scheduled for open-heart surgery from shooting drugs with dirty needles, and the doctors aren't sure she'll make it. He had three agonizing surgeries himself from drug-related infections. He took more drugs to numb the pain, but it made things worse, a vicious cycle, he said. He knows he's putting his mother through hell. "I fight with myself every day. It's like I've got two devils on one shoulder and an angel on the other," he said. "Who is going to win today?" (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Misti Mann-France stands for a portrait in a bathroom at the laundromat she manages under a blue light installed to make it harder for drug users to find a vein, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Hers was among several local businesses to install blue lights at the height of the city's opioid crisis, when they would often find syringes left behind by drug users. "It was the only thing we could think of to do to help," she said. "And it has helped tremendously." She said people have overdosed several times in the parking lot of their business, which includes the laundry and a video poker room. A local gas station chain and liquor store also switched to blue lights. "I wish there was a solution to the bigger problem," she said. "There are so many out there on drugs, and it's sad, it really is." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Sue Howland, a member of the Quick Response Team that tries to track down everyone who overdoses to offer help, stands for a portrait in Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The 62-year-old peer recovery coach nearly drank herself to death years ago, so she can relate to the madness her clients are facing. "We're going to love them until they learn to love themselves. We're going to love them back to life," said Howland, who's been sober now for 10 years. "The things that bring me the greatest pleasures now are priceless: waking up in the morning, the sunrise, being able to walk on a beach, hearing the birds sing, seeing a rainbow, seeing raindrops fall in puddles, seeing somebody smile. I tell people when they come into treatment, I say you're giving yourself a gift money can't buy." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Sarah Kelly, 37, stands in the doorway of her home in Guyandotte, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. After struggling with opioid addiction most of her life, Kelly white-knuckled her way through the pandemic. Then she navigated courts to get custody of her kids back after more than two years apart. Kelly's younger sister died from a heart infection from injection drug use in 2017, and her own addiction spiraled as she tried to numb herself from guilt and despair. "I knew there was this version of me still in there somewhere, and I knew that if I woke up every day and really decided to stay sober, I could get to be her again," she said. "I could look in the mirror and be proud of who I was, and my children could be proud of me." They live together now in a little house on the outskirts of town. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Joshua Messer, 29, sits for a portrait in his aunt's home where he's currently staying, days after he overdosed, in Huntington, W.Va., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Messer was a high school basketball star, heading to college on a scholarship. He still brags that he was such a star athlete he once met the governor of West Virginia. But addiction took hold, to alcohol and pills. "I let my family down, now I'm trying to get it back together." He is covered in prison tattoos, and he likes bright colors and funny socks: he had Bugs Bunny on one foot and Mr. Potato Head on the other. He spent nine years in prison for an addiction-fueled burglary he barely remembers committing. In prison, he got 2020 tattooed on his chest because that was the year he was to be released and supposed to be the year he was to be reborn. He'd gotten a job as a cook at a restaurant and won employee of the month. He planned to save up money and open a landscaping business somewhere, get his own place and his own cat. Messer said the pandemic created a "circle of nothing," that drove him and other people he knows to using more drugs. He said he took heroin eight months ago for the first time and thought he could do it just once, but he woke up the next morning needing more. "I look at some people and it's sad how they look," he said. "I'm starting to look like that. It's sad. I'm not better than other people. But I'm better than letting something take control of my life. I feel like I should be better than this." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Larrecsa Cox, 39, stands for a portrait in Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, March 18, 2021. Cox, a paramedic, leads the Quick Response Team that within days visits everyone who overdoses to try to pull them back from the brink. "You're not in trouble," she says, gives them the overdose reversal medication naloxone and offers help navigating their way to recovery. Huntington was once ground-zero for this epidemic. It was a hard-fought battle, but it worked. The county's overdose rate plummeted. They wrestled down an HIV crisis. Then the pandemic arrived undid much of their effort. "I can't believe we've lost all these people," said Cox. "But sometimes, you just have to focus on the living." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Ashley Ellis, 34, stands for a portrait in Huntington, W.Va., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Ellis started using drugs in college and has tried many times to stop using. She met the love of her life, Brandon Williams, when they were both in recovery. "He had the most beautiful soul of anyone I've ever known," she said. "He was just a beautiful person." But shortly after their child was born, they both relapsed. They lost everything. They were living together on the streets, and Ellis' mom took in their children. They slept in abandoned houses and on picnic tables. Ellis was hospitalized from an infection, and found her way to recovery again, but Williams kept using. She saw on Facebook that a body was found in an abandoned house and she knew it was him. She could feel it. She dreads one day having to tell her children he died of an overdose. Now she's determined to remain in recovery. "I think losing Brandon has been, quite possibly, what's going to save my life." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • In this photo made with a medium format film camera, Jeff and Lola Carter stand with their daughter, Amanda, and a framed photo of Kayla, their daughter who struggled with drug addiction, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at their home in Milton, W.Va., Kayla Carter grew up in a tiny town 20 miles from Huntington, in a house with a swimming pool in the backyard. She had a brilliant mind for math and loved the stars. Her family always thought she'd grow up to work for NASA. Instead, she was addicted to opioids by the time she turned 20. "We went through living hell," said Lola. Kayla was hospitalized in June with endocarditis, a heart infection common among injection drug users. It seemed like she was suddenly determined to live. In October, her mother couldn't reach her one Friday. She went to her apartment, and found her dead on her bathroom floor. They are still waiting for the medical examiner's report, but her father would rather never see it. It brings him comfort to think she died from a complication from her surgeries, and not that she relapsed and overdosed. Either way, the drugs killed her, he said. "The only thing about any of it gives me any relief at all," he says, "is knowing we're not the only ones." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
CLAIRE GALOFARO
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Larrecsa Cox steered past the used tire shop, where a young man had collapsed a few days before, the syringe he’d used to shoot heroin still clenched in his fist.

She wound toward his house in the hills outside of town. The man had been revived by paramedics, and Cox leads a team with a mission of finding every overdose survivor to save them from the next one.

The road narrowed, and the man’s mother stood in pink slippers in the rain to meet her. People have been dying all around her. Her nephew. Her neighbors. Then, almost, her son.

“People I’ve known all my life since I was born, it takes both hands to count them,” she said. “In the last six months, they’re gone.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic killed more than a half-million Americans, it also quietly inflamed what was before it one of the country’s greatest public health crises: addiction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 88,000 people died of drug overdoses in the 12 months ending in August 2020 — the latest figures available. That is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a year.

The devastation is an indictment of the public health infrastructure, which failed to fight the dueling crises of COVID-19 and addiction, said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, who runs the health department in Cabell County, including Huntington.

The pandemic drove those already in the shadows further into isolation, economic fragility and fear while at the same time upending the treatment and support systems that might save them. Simultaneously, Kilkenny said, disruptions in health care exacerbated the collateral consequences of injection drug use — HIV, hepatitis C, deadly bacterial infections that chew flesh to the bone and cause people in their 20s to have amputations and open-heart surgeries. There were 38 HIV infections tied to injection drug use last year in this county of fewer than 100,000 people — more than in 2019 in New York City.

Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic, and several years ago they formed the Quick Response Team Cox leads. “Facing addiction? We can help,” reads the decal plastered on the side of the Ford Explorer they use to crisscross all over the county.

It was a hard-fought battle, but it worked. The county’s overdose rate plummeted. They wrestled down an HIV cluster. They finally felt hope.

Then the pandemic arrived and it undid much of their effort.

On this day, five overdose reports had arrived on Cox’s desk — a daily tally similar to the height of their crisis. The one she held detailed how 33-year-old Steven Ash slumped among the piles of used tires behind the shop his family has owned for generations. His mother, pleading, crying, had thrown water on him because she couldn’t think of anything else to do.

Ash was 19 when he took his first OxyContin pill and his life unraveled after that, cycling through jails, he said.

The last year has been particularly brutal. His cousin died from an overdose in somebody’s backyard. He has a friend in the hospital in her 20s scheduled for open-heart surgery from shooting drugs with dirty needles, and the doctors aren’t sure she’ll make it. He had three agonizing surgeries himself from drug-related infections. He took more drugs to numb the pain, but it made things worse — a vicious cycle, he said.

He knows he’s putting his mother through hell.

“I fight with myself every day. It’s like I’ve got two devils on one shoulder and an angel on the other,” he said. “Who is going to win today?”

Larrecsa Cox has a file cabinet back in her office, and the top three drawers are filled with thousands of reports on her neighbors trapped in this fight. She can recite what treatments they’ve tried, their stints in jail, the life story that led them here; their parents’ names, their kids’ names, their dogs’ names.

The cabinet’s bottom drawer is labeled “dead.”

It’s filling up fast.

The Quick Response Team was born amid a horrific crescendo of America’s addiction epidemic: On the afternoon of August 15, 2016, 28 people overdosed in four hours in Huntington. Connie Priddy, a nurse with the county’s Emergency Medical Services, describes that afternoon as a citywide rock bottom. “Our day of reckoning,” she calls it.

Almost everyone who overdosed that afternoon was saved, but no one was offered help navigating the bewildering treatment system. One of them, a 21-year-old woman, overdosed again 41 days later. That time she died.

The crisis was raging not just in Huntington but across America, killing by the tens of thousands a year. Life expectancy began tumbling, year after year, for the first time in a century — driven largely by what researchers call “deaths of despair,” from alcohol, suicide and drugs.

Huntington was once a thriving town of almost 100,000 people. It sits at the corner of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, and the railroad tracks through town used to rumble all day from trains packed with coal. Then the coal industry collapsed, and the city’s population dwindled in half. Nearly a third of those left behind live in poverty.

By 2017, the county had an average of six overdoses a day. Paramedics grew weary of reviving the same people again and again. Some businesses changed out their bathroom light bulbs to blue — to make it harder for drug users to find a vein.

They couldn’t ignore it anymore. The county got two grants and selected Cox, a paramedic, to lead a rotating crew of addiction specialists, faith leaders and police officers. They track down people who overdosed in abandoned houses and tent encampments on the river, in rural stretches outside of town, at half-million-dollar homes on the golf course.

If the people they find are ready for treatment, they get them there. If they aren’t, they try to help them survive in the meantime.

Cox has a calm demeanor, with dreadlocks down to her waist, and she clips a gold knife in the back pocket of her skinny jeans, bought to match her gold hoop earrings. “You’re not in trouble,” she always says first, then offers them the overdose reversal medication naloxone.

She wants her clients to be straight with her so she’s straight with them. “Everybody here is thinking that you’re going to go get high and not come back,” she’ll say, their weeping families nodding their heads. People like her for it, and that makes it easier.

A white board in their office lists the names of clients they’ve ushered into formal treatment — about 30% of those they’re able to track down. After two years, the county’s overdose calls dropped by more than 50 percent.

This beleaguered city offered a glimmer of hope to a nation impotent to contain its decades-long addiction catastrophe. The federal government honored Huntington as a model city. They won awards. Other places came to study their success.

The first couple months of the pandemic were quiet, said Priddy, who coordinates the team and tracks their data. Then came May. The 911 calls started and seemed like they wouldn’t stop — 142 in a single month, nearly as many as in the worst of their crisis.

“It was almost like a horrible human experiment,” Priddy said. “Take human contact and personal interaction away from an individual and see how much it affects them. You would never ever do that in real life. But COVID did it for us.”

By the end of 2020, Cabell County's EMS calls for overdoses had increased 14% over the year before.

“That makes us sick,” Priddy said, but she’s heard from colleagues in other counties that their spikes were twice as high.

The CDC estimates that across the country overdose deaths increased nearly 27% in the 12-month span ending in August 2020. In West Virginia, long the state hit hardest, fatal overdoses increased by more than 38%.

The overdose tally captures just a fraction of the desperation, Priddy said. In Cabell County, ambulance calls for dead-on-arrival suicides increased five-fold in the first two months of the pandemic compared to the year before.

Report after report arrived on Cox’s desk. After years working on an ambulance, she was used to death.

But in October, she saw a name and lost her breath: Kayla Carter.

Carter had overdosed dozens of times. She was sassy, with big bright eyes and a quick wit. In another life, maybe, they would have been friends.

“Dead on arrival,” the report said.

Kayla Carter grew up in a tiny town 20 miles from Huntington, in a house with a swimming pool in the backyard. She had a brilliant mind for math and loved the stars. Her family always thought she’d grow up to work for NASA.

Instead, she was addicted to opioids by the time she turned 20.

“We went through living hell,” said her mother, Lola.

By the end, Carter was sometimes living on the streets, in and out of jails and rehabs, sometimes staying in apartments with no electricity. Her family took her groceries and ordered her pizzas, but after years of chaos, they couldn’t have her at home: She’d stolen checks from her grandmother. She’d taken the antique coin collection her father inherited from his dad. She’d cleaned out her mother’s jewelry box and pawned it all for $238.

Carter was 30 years old and already walked with a cane that she’d painted her favorite color, pink. Her joints were disintegrating, infection coursed through her body. She had Hepatitis C and HIV.

In early 2018, HIV started quietly spreading among injection drug users in Huntington. By the time they realized what was happening, dozens had been infected, said Kilkenny with the county health department. They ramped up testing, treatment and the needle exchange program that offers clean syringes to drug users, recommended by the CDC. Cases subsided.

But they’ve surged again.

As Huntington tries to beat back the damage the pandemic has done, Priddy said it feels like their own state is working against them. A bill advancing in the Republican-controlled state legislature would strictly limit needle exchange programs, with critics citing the dangers of discarded syringes and crime.

However, the CDC describes syringe programs as “safe, effective, and cost-saving,” — they do not increase drug use or crime, studies have found, and they dramatically cut the spread of Hepatitis C and HIV. And an hour's drive from Huntington, the state’s capital city of Charleston is experiencing an HIV outbreak that the CDC describes as “the most concerning in the United States.” Priddy implored her legislator to block the bill, saying that otherwise Huntington's hard work will be wiped out and many more will die.

Kayla Carter was hospitalized last summer with endocarditis, a heart infection from using dirty needles. Her parents stood at her bedside and thought she looked 100 years old.

Her father, Jeff, a retired paramedic, bought her a teddy bear and she wouldn’t let it go. It seemed like she was suddenly determined to live: “Please don’t let them unplug me,” she begged as they prepared to put her on a ventilator for open-heart surgery. They cried all the way home.

She stayed off drugs when she got out of the hospital. She gained 30 pounds. Her sister took her fishing. She got a cat and named it Luna, after her love of the night sky. She said she was sorry for all she’d missed: babies born, birthday parties, funerals. They thought they had her back.

Then she stopped answering calls. Her mother went to her apartment on a Friday morning in October and found her dead on her bathroom floor.

They are still waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but her father would rather never see it. It brings him comfort to think she died from complications from her surgeries, and not that she relapsed and overdosed.

Either way, the drugs killed her, he said.

“The only thing about any of it gives me any relief at all,” he says, “is knowing we’re not the only ones.”

Now the box of her ashes sits in their living room, and her mother talks to them every night, then cries herself to sleep.

Larrecsa Cox thumbed through the file folders in her bottom drawer, labeled with the names of their dead.

A 24-year-old who left a suicide note. A 26-year-old whose husband was so hysterical when he found her that he could barely speak. A 39-year-old who went into treatment and was healthy and hopeful for weeks, then relapsed last month and died in his kitchen.

The day before they’d gone to an apartment, hunting for a client who survived an overdose at the Greyhound station. On the door of another unit, someone had scrawled “RiP Debo” in red spray paint.

It had been the home of 41-year-old Debbie Barnette, a mother of three. When she was lying in a hospice bed in November, her sister Lesa had to tell her she was dying. Debbie asked her why.

“The drugs got you, babe,” Lesa remembers saying. “They got you.”

Barnette, bold and headstrong, had struggled with addiction all her life. She overdosed many times, and like Carter developed infections. By the time she sought treatment, the infection in her heart was too far gone.

Lesa held her hand as she died early one morning. The only peace Lesa has is that now she’s finally free.

Cox moved Barnette’s file to the bottom drawer.

At first, trying to save all these people was so consuming Cox often skipped dinner with her two daughters. She fostered a client’s dog so he could go to rehab. She bought one a dress for a job interview. She’s driven a woman six hours to treatment in Maryland.

She fears COVID-19 turned all this death and addiction around her into what seems like a national afterthought.

“I can’t believe we’ve lost all these people,” she said and shook her head. “Sometimes, you just have to focus on the living.”

So she climbed into her SUV to start the day. In the passenger seat sat Sue Howland, Cox’s sidekick. The 62-year-old peer recovery coach has been sober for 10 years. She and Cox have become like family.

Years ago, Howland nearly drank herself to death, so she can relate to the madness their clients are facing.

A woman had called that morning to say she needed help. They drove to her apartment and knocked on the door.

“I don’t know if anything can help me, I’m too far gone,” Betty Thompson said as she cracked the door open. “There’s something inside me, like an animal.”

Thompson is 65, soft spoken, and lives alone. She has struggled with alcohol since she was 12 and started pouring her dad’s whisky into soda bottles. But this year has been her worst. She drank more than she ever has to drown out the terror of contracting coronavirus and dying.

“In a way I feel empty, there’s nobody here to talk to,” she said, and slumped down on the couch, rustling a grocery bag full of family photos. She fished one out of her granddaughters and marveled at their beauty. She doesn’t get to see them anymore. “I drink to escape. I try to get away from feeling.”

Howland crouched next to her.

“We just need to get you back on the right path,” she said.

It had been days since Thompson had eaten or taken her medications. Cox combed through her bottles of pills and sorted them into a pill organizer. They scheduled an appointment with her doctor the next day. They called to have a sandwich delivered. Cox packed up her trash to haul out to the dumpster.

They told her they’d be back the next day, and that they love her.

“Who could love me?”

Howland carried in her back pocket a token marking a bright spot amid all the day’s misery: a coin celebrating a client’s one-year anniversary in recovery. They drove to the call center where she works to deliver it.

After struggling with opioid addiction most of her life, 37-year-old Sarah Kelly white-knuckled her way through the pandemic. Then she navigated courts to get custody of her kids back after more than two years apart.

“I knew there was this version of me still in there somewhere, and I knew that if I woke up every day and really decided to stay sober, I could get to be her again,” she said. “I could look in the mirror and be proud of who I was, and my children could be proud of me.”

They live together now in a little house on the outskirts of town.

She worried that her history would humiliate them, but they tell her it’s never made them feel inferior. Many of their classmates are being raised by grandparents or foster families. They call them Gen-Z, she said, but they should call them Gen-O: a generation of children born to opioid-addicted parents.

She leaves home before dawn each day to ride two buses to her job answering calls from people trying to find COVID-19 vaccines.

“People are so desperate,” said Kelly. “We try to help them, and that feels really good.”

“I’m so proud of you,” Howland said. “You should be proud of you, too.”

Cox and Howland drove away, toward the next person on their list.

Soon, Cox’s phone buzzed with an alert of another overdose in progress a few blocks away.

A 39-year-old woman hadn't used drugs for months. Then she relapsed and collapsed on the bathroom floor, barely breathing. The 911 caller was screaming.

Follow Galofaro on Twitter at @clairegalofaro or contact her at cgalofaro@ap.org.

