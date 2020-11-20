Cityblock Launches Partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Plan District of Columbia to Bring Comprehensive Care to Medicaid Members in Washington, D.C.

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health is expanding to Washington, D.C. In collaboration with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Plan District of Columbia (CareFirst CHPDC), Cityblock will provide personalized care for managed Medicaid enrollees who live with complex health issues.

Cityblock Health was founded in 2017 to improve outcomes for marginalized communities. By uniting primary care, behavioral health and social services, Cityblock will coordinate better care for healthier neighborhoods across the District.

"We are thrilled to begin this work in the District through our partnership with CareFirst CHPDC," said Chief Health Officer Dr. Toyin Ajayi. "Cityblock will partner with community-based organizations and local providers to see that members have the care and services they need. We'll work with the primary care providers, specialists and behavioral health providers whom members already see, collaborating closely on their care plan."

CareFirst CHPDC CEO George Aloth praised the partnership, "We are excited to partner with Cityblock, an innovative healthcare technology company, committed to improving health outcomes for our enrollees in the District. The combination of in-person and virtual case management and engagement services will offer our enrollees a unique and personalized healthcare experience."

Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst, works and interacts with innovative healthcare startups. Through those efforts, Healthworx formalized the strategic partnership between Cityblock and CareFirst CHPDC.

Cityblock's custom care delivery platform, Commons, enables care team members to spend more time focused on enrollee care. With Commons, care teams have a comprehensive view of each enrollee's unique health and social needs, priorities and goals, and can collaborate to track progress—leading to better health outcomes over time.

Cityblock currently serves enrollees across New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts in partnerships with EmblemHealth, ConnectiCare and Tufts Health Plan.

Eligible CareFirst CHPDC members will be notified of their coverage and benefits.

