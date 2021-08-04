CityCoins Announces Launch of MiamiCoin With First Exchange Confirmed

BeInCrypto –

The community activation of mining for MiamiCoin is live, and the coin will soon be available for trading on Okcoin.

In a press release Tuesday, CityCoins announced the launch of its first token to hit the market. MiamiCoin ($MIA) mining has started and will soon be available to buy, sell or trade on cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin.

CityCoins says that “Now that the contract for MiamiCoin has been deployed to the Stacks mainnet, miners may activate the mining process. Once activated, all additional miners will be able to mine $MIA after a 150 block (~24 hours) countdown period.” The coin is designed to help bolster city funding in Miami. The money will be used to update or build new roads and parks along with regional resilience.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto