Is Citycon Oyj (HEL:CTY1S) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Citycon Oyj (HEL:CTY1S) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Citycon Oyj

How Much Debt Does Citycon Oyj Carry?

As you can see below, Citycon Oyj had €2.12b of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

HLSE:CTY1S Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Citycon Oyj's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Citycon Oyj had liabilities of €450.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of €2.11b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €7.20m in cash and €54.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €2.49b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €1.70b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.2, it's fair to say Citycon Oyj does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 4.3 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that Citycon Oyj's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Citycon Oyj's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Citycon Oyj produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.