CityMD Opens New Urgent Care Facility In Somerset County

WATCHUNG, NJ — CityMD has opened a new urgent care facility in Somerset County at 1640 Route 22 in Watchung. This marks CityMD's 24th location in New Jersey and 152nd CityMD in total.

Open 365 days a year, the new site offers a variety of services including COVID-19 testing and on-site technology such as X-ray and EKG machinery. For more information about CityMD's COVID-19 testing visit citymd.com/news/covid-19-testing-update.

Patients of all ages are able to be treated by on-site doctors for a wide range of ailments including treatment for upper respiratory infections, colds and flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations and more.

Each CityMD location is staffed primarily by board-certified emergency medicine doctors. CityMD accepts most insurance.



Have a news tip? Email alexis.tarrazi@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Warren Patch