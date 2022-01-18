CityMD To Reopen 3 Long Island Locations: Report

LONG ISLAND, NY — CityMD officials have plans to reopen three urgent care centers, which were temporarily closed three weeks ago as the surge in COVID-19 cases began, according to a report on News 12 — news that comes on the heels of New York's declining positivity rate.

Locations in Patchogue, Merrick, and Bay Shore will reopen, the outlet reported.

New York's positivity rate has declined to 13.12%, NBC News reported.



The locations had been closed on since before New Years in a to preserve the medical group's ability to staff its sites, officials said in the CityMD website.

"It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues," the statement read.

Officials noted that most CityMD locations are working "at full capacity," and workers are doing their best "to meet the urgent care needs of the people of New York and New Jersey."

"Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority," the statement said.

This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch