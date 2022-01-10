At CityPlace Doral, first there was a fight and then there were gunshots, police say

A fight that spilled from a restaurant and involved bottle-throwing and hair-pulling ended with gunfire Sunday night inside a parking garage at CityPlace Doral.

Doral police said no one was injured. They need help identifying the gunman.

The problem between a group of men and women began inside one of CityPlace’s popular restaurants and spilled out into the garage, said Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes. He declined to say at which restaurant the incident began.

A video posted to Only in Dade’s Twitter shows the group arguing in the garage, at the stairs leading up to the elevator. One man is shirtless. It’s not clear what they’re arguing about. One man is heard shouting “Javi! Javi!” and one woman is heard yelling “Go upstairs!”

Shooting in CityPlace Doral around 9pm on Sunday. Incident began over a simple altercation. Witness says nobody has been reported injured | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/8LwRWOaF28 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 10, 2022

Valdes said someone was struck with a bottle during the fight. That’s when it got even more physical, with hair-pulling, slaps and punches. A woman falls on the stairs. Then a man pulls a gun and fires several times.

Officers shut down CityPlace Doral while K-9s searched the garage, he said.

Valdes said anyone who has information that can help with the investigation, including who or where the gunman is, should call Doral police at 305-593-6699.