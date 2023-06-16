City's air pollution falls by 8%, report finds

Oxford city centre

Air pollution in Oxford fell by more than 8% in 2022, according to official figures.

The annual Oxford City Council air quality report examined nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels across 127 locations in the city.

It said the data showed the introduction of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) in east Oxford and the Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) pilot scheme in the city centre was already having a positive effect.

The official figures were released as Oxfordshire County Council unveiled a £200,000 plan to cut air pollution.

The air quality report found that, although NO2 levels had fallen on average by 8.3% across the city, the legal annual mean objective of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) was exceeded at six locations.

It said St Clement’s Street and The Plain continued to have the highest air pollution levels, with a 10% increase in 2022 to 43µg/m3 but the figure was lower than pre-pandemic levels when 53µg/m3 was recorded 2019.

The council said the LTNs appeared to have an a impact on air quality. In Divinity Road, NO2 levels fell by 33%, from 18µg/m3 to 12µg/m3.

Levels also fell overall in areas included in the ZEZ pilot scheme, according to the report.

Climate councillor Anna Railton said: "There is ultimately no safe level of air pollution and we must continue to take action to improve."

Timothy Hinks, associate professor of respiratory medicine at Oxford University, said: "We know there is a 10 year difference in life expectancy between the richest and poorest in society, even here in Oxfordshire, and much of that is driven by exposure to air pollution."

