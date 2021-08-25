City's insurer settling 2 cases against Eau Claire police

Aug. 24—EAU CLAIRE — The city's insurance carrier, Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Co., has agreed to settle two separate federal lawsuits brought against Eau Claire police officers.

"The choice to settle these cases were business decisions made by the City of Eau Claire's insurance company, and focused primarily on the costs of litigation rather than on the facts of each case," according to a statement co-signed by Interim City Manager David Solberg and Police Chief Matt Rokus.

The City Council was apprised of the insurer's decision to settle the cases during a closed session meeting on Monday night.

"The city does not admit any fault and this was a decision by the insurance company to settle for these amounts," Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said.

In the lawsuit brought by Tyler Holte against the city for being shot twice during a 2015 arrest, the insurer will pay $725,000.

Jeff Scott Olson, Holte's attorney, called the settlement "a reasonable compromise on both sides."

In April 2015, police believed Holte could be armed based on comments he'd made to people and did not want to go back to jail, according to the city's statement. Officers were preparing to arrest Holte on a felony warrant when they saw him drive off at high speeds — his mother initially clinging to the vehicle — through a neighborhood after an argument with family members.

"On April 1, 2015, our officers faced an extremely dangerous and difficult situation created by Tyler Holte," Rokus said.

Instead of engaging in a high-speed chase, police later found Holte's vehicle and then located him on a steep wooded embankment behind VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Holte did not comply with verbal demands to show his hands and when he appeared to reach into his waistband, Officer Hunter Braatz shot Holte twice — once in the left leg and once in his left arm. No weapon was found on or near Holte. Officers rendered first aid to Holte before emergency medical technicians arrived to transport him to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.

While investigations into the shooting deemed it justified, Holte's lawsuit held that it was a violation of his rights.

"This case was about one officer with an otherwise unblemished record who fired what we contended were two unreasonable rifle rounds into the body of Tyler Holte, who received immediate and competent medical care from both the officers on the scene and the EMTs who arrived immediately, and, as a consequence, survived," Olson said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.

Holte's attorney disputes the city's characterization of his client as dangerous, but says he's a kind-hearted man who got addicted to opioids after a bad car accident and deserves a second chance.

"Tyler Holte has paid his debt to society for the criminal offenses he committed when he was addicted to street drugs," Olson wrote. "In the wounds and disabilities he will carry for the rest of his life, he has more than paid for any misjudgments he made on April 1, 2015."

Officer punched man

For the other case being settled, the city's insurer will pay $325,000 to Chester Stabenow for a 2017 incident where an officer punched him multiple times in the face.

Officers had been called to a home on Lloyd Drive on the night of March 14, 2017, when a tow truck crew said they were threatened with weapons by residents while attempting to repossess a pickup truck. Squad car dashboard camera video provided by the city shows officers talking to multiple people, including asking Stabenow if he's armed. He told officers he had a folding knife in his pocket, volunteering to retrieve it for them. As he reaches for his pocket, multiple officers grab Stabenow and he struggles against them. At one point Officer Michael McClain punches Stabenow several times in the mouth, according to court filings from both the city and Stabenow.

The insurer for towing company Bonafide Recovery and Transport is also agreeing to pay a $50,000 settlement to Stabenow.

The Braatz shooting was subject to both outside investigations and an internal review, which deemed the use of force was appropriate given the danger Holte posed to his family, police and the public when he resisted arrest, the city's statement read.

"The police department's response at every point was reasonable and necessary," Hoffer said.

Braatz resigned in good standing from the police force on Oct. 20, 2016 — over a year after the shooting.

The Stabenow incident was subject to an internal review early last year in response to the lawsuit brought against the department.

While the strikes McClain made to Stabenow's face were acceptable under state standards, that use of force was not consistent with high standards within the Eau Claire Police Department, according to the police chief.

"There were better use-of-force options than delivering multiple strikes to Stabenow," Rokus said.

McClain resigned following the department's internal investigation, working his last day as an Eau Claire police officer during June 2020.

Making changes

Rokus, who began as police chief at the end of 2019, directed a review of use-of-force policies and procedures last year, according to the city's statement.

"We've had a lot of improvements and changes come out of that secondary review," Rokus said.

This comprehensive self-examination came in the wake of the Stabenow-McClain review, but also amid discussions across the nation and locally about policing in the wake of George Floyd's death while he was being arrested in Minneapolis.

Internal police policy changes that happened in Eau Claire include a new use of force review process and review board, frequent audits of recordings, additional use-of-force training and greater emphasis on de-escalation strategies, Rokus said.

"In order to have the trust of our community we must constantly examine ways to improve our officers, need to be accountable, have the best training and we must thoughtfully examine how we use force, all while being transparent with the public we serve. These efforts will remain continuous," Rokus said.

One of the other changes to policing sought by community members and city leaders was speeding up the issuance of body-worn cameras to Eau Claire police officers.

The city has field-tested three different systems and is soon to decide on a contract with a vendor for the body cameras, as well as new video equipment for squad cards and police interview rooms.

Rokus said he's optimistic that officers will begin wearing body cameras before the end of this year.

Hoffer said the additional video recording equipment for police will be beneficial to law enforcement by clearly showing their interactions with people and reducing the potential for disputed facts that can lead to lawsuits.

"We look forward to having body cameras and other tools to understand how these situations are handled," Hoffer said.