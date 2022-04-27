City's latest anti-violence effort would provide $5M for coordinated, grassroots efforts

Mayor elect Malik Evans announces part of his cabinet appointments during a press conference downtown on December 3, 2021.

The city's latest effort to curb the ongoing surge in violence would seed grassroots organizations with $5 million in federal rescue plan dollars.

Mayor Malik Evans has called an 11 a.m. Wednesday news conference to announce an anti-violence initiative. Legislation proposing what's being called the Rochester Peace Initiative was submitted to City Council on Tuesday.

"The rise of violence across the country has been alarming and demands bold action," reads an introductory memo signed by Evans and City Council President Miguel Meléndez. "The pandemic has exacerbated this violence and we have seen this in the firearm crimes across our community."

Rochester received $202 million in federal funds meant to help with recovery from the pandemic. The memo continued: "Investing in violence prevention programs gives us the opportunity to stem the violence seen in our community, and invest in programs that produce results."

The proposed program, which still requires City Council approval next month, would "coordinate organizations that can work collaboratively to prevent violence. These organizations will have the opportunity to apply for ARPA funds, and these efforts will

function in close alignment with city departments."

