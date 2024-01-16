Citywide Gracious Space Conversations in all 14 Jacksonville Council Districts Jan. 16

The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with 904WARD and United Way of Northeast Florida, is gearing up to host Gracious Space: An Invitation to Community Dialogue events across all 14 City Council Districts on Tuesday, January 16.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

These community conversations, taking place during the MLK Week of Service, will involve small group, participant-driven dialogues aimed at sparking meaningful discussions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to candidly express their views in a safe environment, fostering an atmosphere conducive to understanding and collaboration.

The focus of these discussions is to explore the conditions necessary for building healthy relationships across diverse backgrounds, contributing to Jacksonville’s journey toward becoming the best version of itself.

To participate in these transformative conversations and to find specific locations, interested individuals are encouraged to register at Gracious Space Registration. Details regarding parking and additional event information will be provided to registered participants.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 16, from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

Locations: All locations are listed on the Gracious Space Registration page. Identify your City Council District HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.