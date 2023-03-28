Citywide vigil to honor victims of Covenant School shooting in Nashville

As a public service, The Tennessean has made this content free. Follow the latest updates on the Covenant School shooting as they happen in our live blog here.

A citywide candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at Public Square Park to honor the victims of the Covenant School shooting.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, along with head master Katherine Koonce, custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, were killed Monday morning when 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire inside the school.

Metro Nashville police responded and fatally shot Hale minutes after the shooter took the first shot.

Video footage released late Monday shows the first moments of the shooting when Hale pulls into the parking lot at the school, approaches a door shooting out the glass then patrols the halls, gun raised.

More:Covenant School community seeks prayer in wake of deadly mass shooting

A second set of videos, released Tuesday morning, shows body camera footage from the officers who fired upon Hale. The videos show officers clearing first-floor classrooms before ascending the stairs to the second floor. About 10 gunshots can be heard echoing through the hallway before police approach Hale.

Officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo fired three and four shots, respectively, at Hale.

Vigil details

When: Wednesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Public Square Park, Nashville, TN 37201

Who: Mayor John Cooper, District 25 Metro Council Member Russ Pulley, State Rep. Rev. Harold M. Love Jr. and Metro Nashville police Chief John Drake

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Covenant School shooting vigil: Citywide service planned in Nashville