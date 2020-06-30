Cityzenith Launches $20,000,000 Regulation A+ on StartEngine

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading Digital Twin provider Cityzenith based out of Chicago recently launched its $20 million Regulation A+ crowdfunding round on StartEngine, one of the leading crowdfunding platforms in the world. Cityzenith's Regulation A+, or SPO (Simple Public Offering), is open to accredited and non-accredited investors alike the world over who are able to invest as little as $500. In the first couple of days since launching Cityzenith have already amassed over 100+ new investors. Cityzenith has raised over $7m since inception adding 3,500+ new investors in just 3 months in a very successful regulation CF crowdfunding round just last year.

Chairman, CEO and founder of Cityzenith Michael Jansen (PRNewsfoto/Cityzenith) More

If you'd like to find out more about this investment opportunity follow this link to Cityzenith's RegA+ Crowdfunding page on StartEngine here. Last week Cityzenith was also named as a Top Ten Global Digital Twin of 2020 provider and was featured on the cover of Manufacturing Insights magazine.

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen commented: "Our new Reg A+ is a giant leap forward for the company that I've been building for 10 years. The company has the right technology, the right team, and the right partnerships to position itself at the forefront of the industry. The new capital will help us build on our early successes to scale globally in the years to follow. This is an exciting time to be at Cityzenith."

The $3.8 billion global Digital Twin sector is projected to quadruple in size during the next few years and Cityzenith has a significant jump on the competition in the Digital Twin market space. It is also the right time for investors to invest. Major early contract wins and media attention have solidified Cityzenith's place as a significant emerging player in the global Digital Twin industry.

Digital Twin software is already revolutionizing industries such as Healthcare, Architecture, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Energy, Real Estate and Transportation.

Furthermore, the global Smart Infrastructure market, which includes the Digital Twin sector, is expected to thrive at a considerable CAGR between 2020 and 2025 as demand for the Smart Infrastructure has been a booming year on year, reports Market Research Explore. The report for the global Smart Infrastructure market, named Cityzenith, Siemens and Black & Veatch, as the leading companies to benefit in this sector.

Since Cityzenith launched their software SmartWorldPro, the company has signed commercial contracts with major companies including Cushman and Wakefield, WS Atkins, Orlando Sports + Entertainment District, and Epic Games, among others. New projects in the works include downtown multi-block developments, a corporate campus, an intercity transit infrastructure line, and an entire new greenfield city. The company has a global market with major projects in the US, UK, Middle East, and India amongst others.

Digital Twins are virtual replicas of buildings, infrastructure and physical assets, fully interconnected with the data in and around them that optimize performance, and help predict and visualize future outcomes. Digital Twin users boast of recurring savings that range from 15-25% annually, organization-wide. By 2022, two-thirds of the world's top 2,000 organizations will have deployed Digital Twins solutions.