CIVC 2020 Held at Western (Chongqing) Science City from Oct. 22 to 24

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping presided the sixth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, in which he promoted the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. He clarified the requirements for advancing scientific and technological innovation in the Chengdu-Chongqing area and stressed "the collaborative construction of a Western Science City with the 'One City with Multiple Parks' model" for the purpose "to turn the Chengdu-Chongqing area into a center for scientific and technological innovation of national influence". Chongqing is putting efforts into the innovation of financial products and services, actively developing fintech, and accelerating the construction of an inland international financial hub. Chongqing International Venture Conference (CIVC) 2020 is held exactly to serve the purposes of gathering more innovation resources from home and abroad and stimulating the vitality of innovation and entrepreneurship.

First International Venture Conference in Chongqing to Activate Venture Capital

CIVC 2020 will be held at Western (Chongqing) Science City from October 22 to 24.

The conference takes the theme of "Intelligence·Innovation·Entrepreneurship: Explore Western (Chongqing) Science City". It is hosted by Western (Chongqing) Science City, co-organized by Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau, Chongqing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, and the People's Government of Shapingba District, Chongqing, and implemented by IDG World Expo China. It is the first international event held at the Science City after the inception of its construction.

The innovation-focused conference will be organized in the form of "opening ceremony and general forum + thematic forums + closed-door meeting + project roadshow and promotion + sideline activities". The opening ceremony and general forum will gather leading officials of relevant ministries and commissions of the state and agencies at the municipal level, delegates from and investors of hi-tech zones and science and technology parks from different places, directors of guiding funds of local governments, executives of listed companies, founders of unicorn and quasi-unicorn enterprises, and economists. During the event, representative gurus in the Chinese capital sector will have in-depth discussion about trends of the global economy, directions of investment, and development opportunities of relevant industries against the backdrop of new situations and drastic changes, offering their insights and recommendations for promoting the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and Western (Chongqing) Science City.

Moreover, at the VC Forum and the thematic forums on PE/M&A Empowering Enterprise Development and Fintech and Innovation Investment & Post-investment Development of Enterprises with the matchmaking session, VC "gurus" from all over the world will make in-depth interpretation of all aspects of the whole chain of VC, offer VC investment suggestions, and analyze trends and opportunities from the perspectives of policies, economic situations, market demands, and development trends of the industry.

The conference has the special sessions of roadshow and promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship projects, providing entrepreneurs with the first-rate roadshow space, roadshow mentoring, and financing and matchmaking platform. The special sessions serve for identifying excellent projects of scientific and technological innovation from Chongqing, Southwest China, and even the whole country, to build a platform for them to demonstrate themselves and gather funds and expertise in the face of top investors in China.

Sharing the VC Market and Building an International, High-caliber, and Industry-oriented Global Event

Why is CIVC 2020 held at Western (Chongqing) Science City? At the Construction Mobilization Conference for Western (Chongqing) Science City held on September 11, 2020, it was pointed out that better construction of the Science City relies on the support of financial investment institution, including developing financial entities, expanding financing channels, and innovating investment and financing models. The decision on the Science City as the venue for the event is a specific measure to implement the propositions of the Construction Mobilization Conference, which will attract venture capital from all over the world, gather high-end innovation factors from home and abroad, stimulate the vitality of innovation, entrepreneurship, and creation for the Science City, and help finance better empower science and technology.

At this conference with a focus on the global frontier of VC, top professionals will gather at Western (Chongqing) Science City to discuss the development of the industry. Preparations for the conference are now under intensive and orderly progress under the collaboration among all relevant departments and agencies of the city. According to the plan, the conference has three features.

Firstly, international. The conference will gather over a hundred internationally renowned VC institutions for on-site interactions and marvelous speeches and project roadshows, including IDG Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, and other giants. Moreover, in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on offline events, the conference sets a "Cloud Forum" to gather global VC gurus in Chongqing "on the cloud". This forum, titled "Explore Chongqing and Find Innovation Power", will constantly accumulate energy for the development of the Chongqing capital market.

Secondly, professional-based. Against the backdrop of new situations and drastic changes, the conference with its global vision gathers the strongest voices in the industry to explore for the trends of the global economy and to grasp the directions of key industries, with an aim to support Chongqing in accelerating the construction of a scientific and technological innovation center of national influence. By inviting core gurus in the VC industry such as founders, CEO, and managing partners of global renowned VC institutions to Chongqing, the conference gathers top resources for the city in building a multi-layered capital market.

Thirdly, industry-oriented. The conference provides promotions platforms such as the exhibition zone for investment institutions, the demonstration and experience zone for enterprises, and the promotion zone for Chongqing's policies. Under the general idea of "Open Demonstration to Sparkle Ideas for the Future", it invites renowned investment institutions, securities institutions, invested enterprises, and unicorn companies to demonstrate and introduce themselves. In this way, more investment institutions and newly-established enterprises will have a better understanding of Chongqing and choose to do business in this amazing city.

