Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO): When Will It Breakeven?

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Civeo Corporation's (NYSE:CVEO) future prospects. Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The US$352m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$136m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.2m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Civeo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Civeo is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Civeo's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Civeo is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Civeo's case is 62%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Civeo to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Civeo's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Civeo worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Civeo is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Civeo’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

