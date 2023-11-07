'It's Our Civic Duty': Here's why Travis County voters are turning out on Election Day

On a warm and sunny Election Day, Travis County voters waited in line to cast their ballot on two local bond propositions and 14 proposed state constitutional amendments.

The propositions spanned myriad topics ― from taxes, cost-of-living pay increases for retired teachers and funding for public infrastructure projects to state parks and limiting farming regulations.

Less than 8% of Travis County voters cast their ballot early, with just over 70,000 ballots submitted before Election Day.

The American-Statesman interviewed voters at several of the county's 145 voting locations Tuesday about what drove them to the polls and which causes they were most passionate about.

Oluyemisi Bolarn, a University of Texas freshman from the Houston area, voted for the first time Tuesday at the UT Flawn Academic Center. The line at the center stretched outside and around the building, with dozens of voters waiting to cast their ballot.

"I'm excited to vote for the first time, I've been waiting for this," Bolarn said. "Now it's my time to finally do it."

Bolarn said she was most excited about voting against Proposition 3, which would bar an individual wealth tax in Texas, and voting for Proposition 5, which would offer cost-of-living pay increases to retired teachers.

Bolarn said she was also voting against increasing the retirement age for state judges, as called for in Proposition 13, in the hopes that keeping the retirement requirement at 75 would let more people have a chance at elected office.

Caitlin Kalb, a UT student and University Democrats member, handed out flyers to students who passed by the voting center, from a distance of 100 feet away as required by state law. Kalb said she is in favor of Proposition 13. She said the retirement age increase could help some Democratic judges from aging out of their position.

Voters wait in line Tuesday at the Ben Hur Shrine Center polling place in North Austin. The line stretched to the parking lot, with voters eager to cast their ballots.

"It's kind of a controversial issue. It's like, are we going to support Democratic officials in the short run, but long run that means our elected officials are older," she said.

Ashton Cole, a UT student, said he believes the odd-number-year elections are an important way to shape policy.

"I've done my research. (The proposed amendments) don't seem super exciting I guess, but I still think it's an important duty," he said.

Kevin Bozic, a department chair and professor at UT, has lived in Austin nine years. Bozic said Proposition 4, concerning property tax cuts, is important given the increased home values in the city. He said he believes voting is an important American duty.

"I think it's my civic responsibility," Bozic said.

Nneka Iyegbu, a senior at UT, said she believes young people are very important in elections.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that younger people don't vote, but obviously looking at this line a lot of people in college are here to vote and I think that's really cool and really important," Iyegbu said.

Jason Snell, who voted at the Austin Recreation Center, said that though there was no proposition he was particularly passionate about, he believes it is important to vote now more than ever, especially in Texas.

"It's the bedrock of our government, we all need to go vote. If we don't, then the system breaks down, and I think we see that in the state of Texas," Snell said. "It's such a low voter state, and as a result we get policies and politicians that I don't think really represent the will of the people."

Voters make their way into Austin City Hall to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Bobby Villarreal, a 29-year-old Texan who has lived in the state his whole life, said he is voting to make his voice heard.

"This is what our country was founded upon, so it's important that we do our civic duty and vote," Villarreal said. "It's super important."

Polling locations close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Statesman will post live Election Day updates here.

