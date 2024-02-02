Civic Players look to 'Murder Again' in weekend performances

Feb. 2—There's a saying on Broadway that a little razzle dazzle can help you get away with murder. For the six dim-witted potential murderers in "Murdered Again," they are going to need a nuclear explosion of razzle dazzle.

"Murdered Again" is the new performance from the Civic Players of Logansport. It debuts at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Feb. 2, at the McHale Performing Arts Center, 1 Berry Lane.

The play is a sequel to "Murdered by Farce," a performance the Civic Players brought to the stage a couple of years ago. There's no need to have seen the original play to enjoy this weekend's performances. In fact, it's probably best not to think too much on the plot and just allow yourself to indulge in the mindless humor.

The plot breaks down to something like this: the ensemble cast previously had to solve the murder of billionaire Tony Franstein (played by Brenton Hathaway). But Franstein never actually died, so they now want to actually murder Franstein. There's a morality lesson in there someplace but it most likely will be lost on the dull murderers.

The play is co-directed by Jennifer Cole and Scott Justice.

"It's a murder mystery but it's also a comedy," said Cole.

"It leans heavily toward comedy," Justice added. "There's a lot of slapstick and breaking the fourth wall."

What makes the chaos on stage enjoyable is watching how well each cast member brings their character to life. The play is a permission slip to get as low-down dirty as the cast can manage.

Civic Players veteran Shanna Daniels has a standout performance, channeling Gilda Radner's classic "Saturday Night Live" character Emily Litella to bring the elderly Mrs. Nancy Walker to the stage.

As Franstein, Hathaway described his character as "a billionaire who set out to make people live better lives and try to teach them a few lessons in the process," Hathaway said.

While it sounds well-intentioned, some of the best insults also come from Franstein.

One of his favorite things about "Murdered Again" is that it's an ensemble cast and each member gets a moment to shine. The core group also includes Rocky Whitaker, Cody Kopka, Jesika Alexander, newcomer Shanyah Plummer and Jacob Banser, who takes sleazy to the next level as underwear inspector Gregory Decker.

"It's been a lot of fun watching each of them develop their character," said Cole. "For me, that has been the best part. You can tell a huge difference from the first night we auditioned to what you see on the stage. It's a night and day difference and in an amazing way."

Both of the directors said one of the challenges of directing a comedy is getting the actors to stick to the script. There's a sudden urge to adlib and improv, as if the cast has turned into Robin Williams clones, Justice said.

He encouraged people to come out and support the Civic Players and local arts this weekend.

"It's a nice break from the every day grind," Cole said. "You can just sit back and relax and enjoy a little comedy."

"Murdered Again" begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night with a 2:30 p.m. matinee set for Sunday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $10 and are available before each show at the McHale box office or online at seatyourself.biz.

The Civic Players of Logansport will hold auditions for their summer musical, "We will Rock You" from 2-5 p.m. on Feb. 10-11 and from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 17-18. The musical takes place 300 years in the future where only the music of Queen can save the world. Auditions will be held at 1115 Erie Ave.