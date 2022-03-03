Civica aims to launch low-cost insulin in U.S. by 2024

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana
Amruta Khandekar and Bhanvi Satija
·2 min read

By Amruta Khandekar and Bhanvi Satija

(Reuters) - Non-profit drugmaker Civica said on Thursday it expects to launch lower-cost versions of insulin in the United States by 2024, to help diabetic patients struggling with high prices for the life-sustaining medicine.

Civica, launched in 2018 to make generic drugs, said it would produce three copycat versions of insulin, and make them available at roughly the same price for all customers, once approved by U.S. health regulators.

The company's products, which would be available as both vials and pre-filled pens, are biosmilars to Sanofi SA's Lantus, Eli Lilly and Co's Humalog and Novo Nordisk's Novolog.

The maximum price for all three of Civica's products would be no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, the company said.

That compares with $300 per vial and $500 for five pens, which are the average wholesale prices, according to Civica.

More than 34 million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sanofi, Lilly and Novo Nordisk have long dominated the U.S. diabetes market, but face growing pressure from lawmakers on why the cost of the nearly 100-year-old medication had rapidly risen.

In response, Eli Lilly in 2019 launched its own cut-price versions of Humalog, while Sanofi said it would cut the cost of its insulin products for some U.S. patients. Novo also offers a generic version of Novolog at a 50% discount.

Civica, which was launched by seven health systems including HCA Healthcare and Mayo Clinic to make essential medicines available at affordable prices, is launching clinical studies for its insulins this year and expects to file for regulatory approval in 2023.

It estimates that the first product would be available for purchase by early 2024.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Microsoft Has Teamed Up With Amazon

    At that time Microsoft was first to build a robust platform to serve that need with its Xbox Live service, leaving Nintendo and Sony struggling to catch up as Microsoft's sales numbers rocketed skywards. Then, a small video broadcast brand called Justin.tv unveiled a brand new service called Twitch in 2011, and everything changed.

  • Deadly daylight shooting under investigation in Hartford

    A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Hartford Wednesday afternoon, police said. The gunfire near 652 Garden St. in the city’s North End sparked a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 2:40 p.m. While officers were on their way, dispatchers received reports of a car that had crashed into a nearby home at 200 Nelson St., police said. Officers found that a man in the car had been ...

  • Peanut Chicken Salad crosses many regional cuisines - without the mayonnaise

    Three distinct regional flavors coalesce nicely in Peanut Chicken Salad to offer an alternative lunch classic without a mayonnaise-based dressing.

  • China denies asking Russia not to invade until post-Olympics

    China on Thursday denounced a report that it asked Russia to delay invading Ukraine until after the Beijing Winter Olympics as “fake news” and a “very despicable" attempt to divert attention and shift blame over the conflict. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also repeated China’s accusations that Washington provoked the war by not ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine. “We hope the culprit of the crisis would reflect on their role in the Ukraine crisis, take up their responsibilities, and take practical actions to ease the situation and solve the problem instead of blaming others,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

  • Carl Radke Transformed His Smile: See His Sparkling New Teeth

    If you ask us, it seems as though every week a different Bravoleb is tweaking their teeth. Just last month, The Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein showed off her "improved smile" after she visited the fan-favorite dentist Dr. Michael Apa. Days prior on February 10, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson put her new veneers on display on social media. Meanwhile, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy shared before and after photos of her teeth, which she transformed in December. Mor

  • Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testifies before U.S. Senate about declining crime rates

    Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testified about the city's declining crime rate during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week. Why it matters: Dallas is an outlier among major cities for its decrease in violent crime last year, a trend that is continuing so far this year. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Garcia credits his violent-crime reduction plan, created with the help of criminologists, and the morale of the rank-and-file.Details: Gar

  • Eating This One Food Slashes Your Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Says

    About six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease. In fact, this form of dementia is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the number of cases worldwide is expected to triple to more than 150 million by 2050. But this is not to say that there aren't things we can control, from how we exercise to how we sleep, that can help lessen the chances of such a diagnosis. In fact, new research shows that one minor diet modification could significantly reduce yo

  • 30 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

    "My 2 year old can say 'parasaurolophus,' but he pronounces salami 'some-mommy.'"

  • What Are the Signs of Perimenopause? (And What to Do If You Have Them, According to Doctors and Experts)

    Remember in adolescence when you started having your period? At first, it was sort of a drag, but then you learned to deal with (and maybe even embrace) your own personal assortment of cramps, menstrual fluid,...

  • Booster restores vaccine protection lost against omicron

    Protection from two doses of the Covid vaccine waned substantially against omicron, though booster shots restored much of the protection.

  • New documents show US officials knew China was withholding data, trained Wuhan Institute scientists

    FIRST ON FOX: A legal watchdog organization has released 90 pages of communication records between the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology on the subject of grants to the now-infamous laboratory.

  • Jill Martin: My journey with fibroids — and what I want every other woman to know

    TODAY's Jill Martin shares in a personal essay her experience with uterine fibroids and what she's learned about fibroid treatment.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Sen. Tim Kaine Has Long COVID, Introduces Bill To Study Lingering Illness

    Up to 140 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and many have suffered symptoms weeks or months later.

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night

    Check out the effect one or two drinks a night can have on your body.

  • Think you may have 'long COVID?' Here are the symptoms and how to get help.

    Health officials urge anyone who suspects they may have "long COVID" to seek help, even if they weren't seriously ill or hospitalized with the virus.

  • 5 Sneaky Signs You Might Have a Vitamin D Deficiency

    Plus, how much you actually need and ways to get your fill.

  • RDs Are Nuts About Pistachios—Here Are 5 Reasons They're So Good for You

    These little green beauties shell out some seriously healthy nutrients.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • Americans at risk of severe COVID-19 to receive free Pfizer antiviral pills after a positive test

    "If you get COVID-19, the Pfizer pill reduces your chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%," President Biden said in his State of the Union address.