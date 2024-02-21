Civil bench trials at Metro Court are back to in-person

Feb. 20—Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court resumed in-person civil bench trials on Monday as it transitions away from COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions that have been in place since 2020.

Metro Court spokeswoman Camille Baca said the change comes as the court implements its Remote and Hybrid Hearings Plan, which was created after the courts lifted statewide public health emergency restrictions last spring.

The court already has been conducting civil jury trials in person, she said.

"With the vast majority of parties in civil cases representing themselves, the move to in-person civil bench trials will allow for greater access to justice by removing the challenges of navigating technology while presenting evidence and witnesses," Chief Judge Joshua J. Sánchez said in a statement.

Despite the return to in-person civil bench trials, other types of hearings remain virtual under the court's Remote and Hybrid Hearings plan, she said.

Baca said those uncertain whether an upcoming hearing is in-person or virtual should contact the court at 505-841-8151 or visit metro.nmcourts.gov.