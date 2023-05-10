Civil case against former police officer heading to mediation

May 9—NEW ALBANY — The parties in a civil case involving a former New Albany police officer who pled guilty in 2021 to a felony count of official misconduct have agreed to mediation in an attempt to avoid a trial.

Adam N. Schneider was arrested in 2021 in a case that involved his sexual involvement with a confidential informant. He was accused of refusing to arrest the informant after finding her to be in possession of methamphetamine. Schneider avoided jail time after reaching a plea agreement that included him resigning from the New Albany Police Department. He had been suspended following his arrest.

Schneider also faces criminal charges in Clark County where he's accused of photographing women changing clothes in a private changing room at a business in his home.

The civil case was filed in March 2022 by the informant against Schneider, the City of New Albany, Baptist Health Floyd and K-4 Security. She accused Schneider of coercing her into sexual acts under the threat of arrest and prosecution while he was an NAPD officer and a security guard at Baptist Health.

Baptist Health attorneys have attempted to separate the hospital from the case, citing K-4 Security as an independent contractor and responsible for hiring and managing security guards for the New Albany property.

In January, the plaintiff filed to have Baptist Health dismissed from the case. She removed the filing after K-4 Security objected dismissing Baptist Health until evidence can be presented before the court. Baptist Health filed in March for summary judgement, which, if approved by the judge, would remove the hospital from the case.

The summary judgment hearing is slated for June 8 before Floyd Superior Court No. 3 Judge Maria Granger.

The parties have agreed to mediation in an attempt to avoid what would likely be a 2024 trial. The parties are to meet with court-appointed mediator and attorney Pete Palmer on Nov. 8.

Schneider also has a pending criminal case in Clark County, where he's charged with two felony counts of voyeurism. He's scheduled for a June jury trial in the case.