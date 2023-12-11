Civil case settled against Chesapeake council member accused of mistreating, stealing from older relatives

CHESAPEAKE — A civil lawsuit filed against a Chesapeake City Council member accused of abusing her older relatives was dismissed after both parties settled the dispute.

While seeking election to City Council last year, Amanda Newins was sued by her older aunt Shirley B. Davis, who alleged Newins mistreated her and her late husband and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in property and cash from them. The lawsuit had sought nearly $900,000 in compensatory damages and punitive damages.

Newins is a lawyer, former prosecutor and vice president of the Chesapeake Bar Association and was elected to the Chesapeake City Council last November.

The civil case was set for a trial this month, but was formally dismissed by visiting Circuit Judge C. Peter Tench on Nov. 13, according to court documents. Newins was acquitted in October for a separate felony charge accusing her of using fraudulent means to get her great uncle and aunt to give their house to her.

Through her attorney, Alison Zizzo, Newins said she and her family were able to resolve the case within 24 hours of her Oct. 12 acquittal. A deed of gift obtained by The Virginian-Pilot shows the home, located on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach, was granted to Davis the following day on Oct. 13. Other details of the settlement were not immediately clear.

“Within 24 hours of my acquittal, we were able to come to a quick resolution dismissing the civil case,” Newins said in a statement provided by her attorney. “Sadly, my Aunt Shirl passed away this week, and although our relationship was strained this past year, I am grateful we had the opportunity to move forward prior to her passing.”

In an email to The Pilot, Brad Brickhouse, an attorney representing Shirley Davis, said “Ms. Davis and her family remained confident about the strength of her case and looked forward to telling her story in court.”

“The fact that Ms. Newins retuned the assets, including Ms. Davis’s home, indicate she was also confident in the strength of Ms. Davis’s case,” he added.

Shirley Davis and her husband, Bobby, were married for nearly 60 years and had no children, according to the lawsuit. Bobby Davis was diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer’s disease and advanced dementia, while Shirley Davis relied on hearing aids and glasses to effectively communicate and see.

The lawsuit alleged that in 2020, Newins began helping the couple with various activities, such as delivering groceries to them and taking the couple to appointments. Then, she told the couple they’d either have to go to a nursing facility or move in with Newins and her husband, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleged Newins and her husband spent tens of thousands of the Davises’ money and that she coerced them to execute a deed gifting her their house in 2021.

