Civil charges filed over racial banners in Portsmouth

Jan. 17—Two members of a New England-based white supremacist group involved in hanging banners from a Portsmouth overpass that read "Keep New England White" have been charged with civil rights violations by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

"This is a clear violation of the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act," Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference Tuesday in Portsmouth after his office filed complaints in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Christopher Hood of Newburyport, Mass., the alleged founder and leader of NSC-131, was charged with violating New Hampshire's Civil Rights Act, and conspiracy to violate, which together carry a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Formella.

Leo Anthony Cullinan of Manchester, a member of NSC-131, which calls itself "a pro-white street-oriented fraternity" dedicated to "networking, training, outreach and action," was charged with conspiracy to violate, with penalty of $5,000.

As civil violations, they are not punishable by jail time.

Although the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, public displays of hateful messages that are racially or ethnically motivated constitute a violation of state law and are antithetical to the values of New Hampshire and the city of Portsmouth, Formella said.

The banner, placed on public property without permission last July, also constitutes trespass, he said.

"Central to people of all backgrounds is a place where people can find a life for their families" and future generations, Formella said. "The New Hampshire Department of Justice will do what we can to enforce the Civil Rights Act, wherever and whenever we can to the maximum extent of the law."

NSC-131, which stands for Nationalist Social Club-131, has been described by anti-defamation experts as a neo-Nazi and White nationalist collective. It's been active in Maine and Massachusetts, where the group has attempted to recruit and intimidate college students.

The FBI has assisted in gathering information related to NCS-131 activity in New Hampshire. Several incidents involving the group are still under investigation, Formella said.

According to the AG's office, on the evening of July 30, 2022, members of the public contacted the Portsmouth Police Department after spotting the banners on the Stark Street bridge over the Route 1 Bypass. Police responded and found about 10 people wearing masks and other face coverings holding the banner. When confronted, the group dispersed without incident, Formella said.

After the banner, "There are so many people who reached out to us, with the rise of this type of activity, asking what could be done," Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern said at the news conference.

"We take this action as seriously as any other crime that occurs in Portsmouth" to investigate and prosecute, said Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport. "This is the City of the Open Door. We need to make sure those doors stay open."

"We are here to show in force these activities won't be tolerated," said Stephanie Shaheen, chair of the Portsmouth Police Commission. "Anyone who threatens the civil rights of anyone. Hate has no place here."

"Our community is always about people coming together, celebrating our diversity — something that doesn't divide us, but brings us together and makes us stronger," Newport said.

Cases on the rise

Formella said racially motivated incidents have increased in New Hampshire, but was unable to point to specific reasons. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified hate group chapters in Massachusetts and other New England states including the Proud Boys, the American Nazi Party and the Base, a White nationalist group with a reputation for violence.

"We need to respond in a swift fashion with every tool under the law to send the message that we'll take action," including any temporary and preliminary measures, Formella said.

New Hampshire's Civil Rights Act, RSA 354-B:1, protects individuals from actual or threatened conduct motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity or disability.

The banner's message "was plainly motivated by race," the complaint stated.

"The only reasonable interpretation is that the slogan and the group's intention was to discourage people of color from residing or visiting and making them feel unwelcome and unsafe in the New England region, New Hampshire and Portsmouth," according to the complaint.

The complaint also seeks a temporary restraining order and an injunction for three years to prevent NSC-131, Hood and Cullinan from engaging or participating in any unlawful activities motivated by race, color, national origin and others listed in the Civil Rights Act. Future crimes would carry stiffer criminal penalties.

If anyone observes a hate crime or believes they may be a victim, the first step is to report it to the local police department, then the Attorney General's Office, Formella said.

