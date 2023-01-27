Civil Service Commission: Ex-Methuen Police Chief should face charges in improper contract case

The Massachusetts Civil Services Commission is recommending legal actions against the ex-Methuen police chief that allegedly hired his political allies and business associates and improperly earned one of the state’s richest contracts for a police chief.

The Civil Services Commission says it found several instances that John Solomon hired individuals as full-time police officers when it was impermissible to do so.

“City records show that the City paid over $1.5 million to seven non-civil service intermittent police officers whose service as full-time officers was impermissible—either because their full-time employment was not in compliance,” the Civil Services Commission’s report reads.

According to the report, the most “brazen” example of Solomon’s alleged abuse of power was his hiring of Sean Fountain, the former Chair of the Methuen City Council as a permanent intermittent police officer.

Solomon was put on leave in December 2020 following a report from a state Inspector General that found irregularities in the way the city handled the contract that led to his $350,000 salary.

Inspector General Glenn Cunha wrote that his office “found a failure of leadership at all levels” regarding contracts approved in 2017.

Solomon retired the next month.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW