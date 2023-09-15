Civil forfeiture may sound innocuous. Here's why it's abusive and fundamentally unjust

Kansas has one of the worst civil forfeiture regimes in the nation. There are no good reasons to keep the current system in place — a system that hurts everyday Kansans and erodes confidence in the government that enables it.

On paper, civil forfeiture may sound innocuous enough, but in practice it is abusive and fundamentally unjust. It is an archaic system that enables the government to keep a person’s cash or property without a criminal conviction. The system is flawed, badly so.

Take Barbara Reese for example. Even though she was never charged with a crime, much less convicted, it took her nearly 25 years and the help of an official act of the Kansas Legislature for her to receive less money than was seized. A system like that is hardly just.

At nearly every step, Kansas’ civil forfeiture regime stacks the deck in favor of the government. For starters, law enforcement gets to keep 100% of the forfeiture proceeds. That incentivizes a profit-based approach to seizing and policing. The government is not required to prove the owner’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Instead, the regime turns the presumption of innocence on its head and forces property owners to prove their innocence — a wildly un-American concept.

The government-imposed hurdles are, for most, just too much to overcome. The government has far more resources at its disposal, and far more experience in the courtroom — all of which is funded by Kansas taxpayers — than the average citizen. For most, it just does not make sense to take on such a Herculean task. The data backs this up.

According to an Americans for Prosperity Foundation analysis of Kansas-specific data, half of all seizures in Kansas have a value of $3,000 or less. Whether one is taking off work and representing themself, or paying an attorney to represent them, most are financially better off giving up.

At its core, Kansas’ civil forfeiture regime disregards property rights, fails to adequately protect due process, and in the end, it facilitates government overreach and abuse. Property owners hardly stand a chance.

Opponents of civil forfeiture reform sometimes claim that forfeiture is an important tool in fighting crime and that it helps keep people safe. But the evidence does not bear that out. According to at least two reports by Institute for Justice, forfeiture does not help solve crimes, stop drug use, lead to greater policing effectiveness or reduce crime.

In Kansas, the evidence strongly suggests that civil forfeiture is not being used to bust up large drug cartels or human trafficking rings, as some civil forfeiture proponents suggest. Quite the contrary. Again, half of all seizures in Kansas have a value of $3,000 or less.

Finally, opponents of civil forfeiture reform argue that criminals should not profit from their crimes. While true, it is not a good enough reason to keep in place the current regime. If forfeiture’s goal is to disrupt criminal enterprises and criminal activity, the law should require the government to first secure a criminal conviction.

If the government cannot prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, it has no business taking away that person’s cash or property.

It is long past due for the Kansas Legislature to fix this broken and un-American system.

Sam MacRoberts is litigation director at Kansas Justice Institute.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas' civil forfeiture may sound innocuous but is abusive and unjust