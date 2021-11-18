Civil lawsuit alleges Sheboygan’s police oversight board failed to respond to complaint against police

SHEBOYGAN - In early October, Sheboygan lawyer Patrick Gillette filed a complaint to the city’s police oversight board alleging two Sheboygan police officers refused to investigate the complaint of a stolen car.

Gillette filed the complaint along with James Anderson of Mishicot and Chad Wagner of Sheboygan. Anderson reported the theft of his car from his friend Wagner’s Sheboygan property in late July, according to court documents.

Last week, Gillette filed a civil case against the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners to force a hearing on the complaint, alleging the board failed to respond to his complaint within the 30-day time frame required by state law.

From the board’s perspective, Gillette failed to go through the necessary steps to file a complaint. The board decided Wednesday to take up the complaint once their procedure is followed or the court case is resolved.

The five-member Board of Police and Fire Commissioners — in addition to making decisions on hiring, firing and promotions — responds to complaints of police misconduct, which can be filed by anyone.

Lawyer alleges police inhibited investigation of a stolen car

Gillette alleges multiple Sheboygan police officers committed crimes and others in the district attorney’s office and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department had some involvement in the crimes.

Anderson and Wagner made several calls to the police department about a stolen car on July 27 but were informed police would not respond nor initiate a stolen vehicle report, according to Gillette’s allegations in court documents.

In early August, Gillette went to the police department with Anderson and Wagner to file complaints of two separate incidents of car theft but was told by police no charges would be filed for the thefts, he wrote.

Gillette alleges two officers “conspired to aid the alleged theft suspect to fraudulently … alter the original title of vehicle” after talking to an assistant district attorney.

Story continues

It is the policy of The Sheboygan Press not to name suspects of a crime until charged. In this case, the officers named in the lawsuit have not been charged with any crimes.

OTHER NEWS: Milwaukee native Andre Walton looks to bring his community activism to Sheboygan

OTHER NEWS: Sheboygan County districts and city wards, redrawn after 2020 Census, will change before spring elections

Civil court case against the board of commissioners is a dispute over process

City Attorney Chuck Adams said in a meeting Wednesday that Gillette “skipped a step” in the process of filing a police complaint.

Robert Lettre, Board of Police and Fire Commissioners chairperson, said: “First, the complaint is given to the police department and it is investigated. After the investigation, it comes to the board. If we feel that there’s justification at that point, we would schedule a hearing on (the complaint).”

That is a “very standard” process for police oversight boards, said Police Chief Christopher Domagalski — the same process used in Madison and Watertown, for example.

Lettre, therefore, responded to Gillette’s complaint in late October with a letter advising Gillette to file a complaint directly to the chief of police before coming to the board, according to court documents.

By filing a civil case against the board on Nov. 8, Gillette is “basically going to the court saying, ‘I don’t have to do that internal process first,’” Adams said.

A status conference for the case is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan police oversight board sued for response to police complaint